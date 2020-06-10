Sola
Sola: Emphasis on speeding up the prisoners releases process
(Last Updated On: June 10, 2020)
Continue Reading
Sola
Sola: Pakistani Chief of Army Staff visits Kabul
(Last Updated On: June 9, 2020)
Sola
Sola: Advance in Afghan peace process
(Last Updated On: June 8, 2020)
Sola
Sola: US renewed efforts for Afghan peace
(Last Updated On: June 6, 2020)
Sola1 hour ago
Sola: Emphasis on speeding up the prisoners releases process
Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol: Khalilzad in Kabul on Afghan peace process
Sports Video2 hours ago
Sport: Asian Bowling competitions postponed
COVID-192 hours ago
Coronavirus: Daily increase in COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan
Zerbana2 hours ago
Zerbena: World Bank says economic growth drops by 5.2 percent, Afghnistan ranks top
Latest News4 weeks ago
Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi attack; dozens killed, wounded
Morning News Show4 weeks ago
Morning News Show: Challenges blocking Intra-Afghan talks
Latest News4 weeks ago
Italian Serie A football league sets to resume play in June
Zerbana4 weeks ago
Zerbena: Concerns about poor economy in the country
Morning News Show4 weeks ago
Morning News Show: President Ghani orders ANDSF to act in ‘offensive mode’
Sola1 hour ago
Sola: Emphasis on speeding up the prisoners releases process
Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol: Khalilzad in Kabul on Afghan peace process
Sports Video2 hours ago
Sport: Asian Bowling competitions postponed
COVID-192 hours ago
Coronavirus: Daily increase in COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan
Zerbana2 hours ago
Zerbena: World Bank says economic growth drops by 5.2 percent, Afghnistan ranks top
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Afghan refugees killed in Iran; MFA investigating the case
- Latest News5 days ago
Khalilzad starts new tour for “practical next steps” in Afghan peace
- Latest News4 days ago
Mine blast in Badakhshan kills 11 local police
- Latest News3 days ago
Women gunned down by Taliban in Logar: source
- Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan National Football Team; Tournaments scheduled
- Latest News4 days ago
Withdrawing without Taliban commitment to peace would be “rash”: former NATO SCR
- Latest News4 days ago
MFA Afghanistan denies Pakistan’s claim that India supports Pakistani Taliban
- Latest News3 days ago
UFC champion Conor McGregor retires