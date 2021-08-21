Latest News
Sola: Efforts to establish inclusive government discussed
Latest News
Taliban to unveil new Afghan govt framework within weeks, official says
The Taliban aim to unveil a new governing framework for Afghanistan in the next few weeks, a spokesman said on Saturday.
“Legal, religious and foreign policy experts in the Taliban aim to present the new governing framework in the next few weeks,” the official told Reuters.
Latest News
Taliban seeks int’l assistance for rebuilding Afghanistan
Afghanistan is seeking international assistance in terms of rebuilding the country after years of occupation by foreign troops, Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban Political Office in Qatar, said Thursday.
In an interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN), Shaheen expressed pleas for help in terms of restoring various sectors in Afghanistan.
“We have just come out of from one period of war and destruction, and entering a new phase. And that phase, I think the people of Afghanistan need help of other countries. They should come forward and help us in the health sector and also infrastructure, and education sector and other various sectors. They can a come to explore our resources, natural resources. This is our general invitation to all countries, and we appreciate any country that they help us at this crucial time of our history,” said the spokesman.
The Taliban said on Aug 15 that the war in Afghanistan has ended and they will soon declare the establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. They will take responsible actions to ensure the safety of Afghans and foreign missions in the country.
Latest News
Day five of Taliban rule in Kabul
Residents of Kabul on Thursday called on the Taliban to ensure security is maintained in the city and to provide the people with work.
Kabulians mostly said they were satisfied with the security situation at the moment but said employment opportunities were desperately needed and that people need to return to their existing jobs.
The Taliban meanwhile reaffirmed their pledge to the people that they can continue to live and work with confidence.
By day five, after the Taliban took control, Kabul appears to slowly be returning to normal – although everything was mostly closed on Thursday due to Muharram and Independence Day.
“The market has returned to normal, there is no problem. Now people do not see thefts and assassinations. Everything is going well,” said Najibullah Afghan, a Kabul resident.
“We call on the international community and the elders in Afghanistan to pay more attention. People are concerned about the situation and want peace,” Mohammad Jan, another resident said.
A number of people are however optimistic and say that there are no security concerns and that public activities and services need to be resumed.
Mustafa is a bookseller in the city, he has urged the people to return to work and normal life.
“Although no one is buying books, we hope the situation will improve,” said Mustafa.
Omar is a traffic policeman in Kabul, he says he continues to work as usual.
“We continued our work, there are no restrictions and I am happy,” said Omar.
The Taliban have set up checkpoints to inspect all vehicles, and the commander of the checkpoints said that people should not worry about their safety and should return to work.
“There are no obstacles for the people of Kabul. Women and men can return to work although the people are not well informed about the Taliban, but we are at the service of our people and there is no concern,” said Mohammad Shoaib, a Taliban member.
A Taliban spokesman also said that people could work normally and that government employees, including women, should return to their duties.
Taliban to unveil new Afghan govt framework within weeks, official says
Sola: Efforts to establish inclusive government discussed
Tawahol: Efforts to establish inclusive government discussed
Taliban seeks int’l assistance for rebuilding Afghanistan
Tahawol: Reactions over Ghani’s remarks discussed
Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq
Well known Afghan comedian gunned down in Kandahar
China says Taliban expected to play ‘important’ Afghan peace role
To reach a peace deal, Taliban say Ghani must go
‘Sanction Pakistan’ hashtag campaign gathers momentum as Afghans speak out
Sola: Efforts to establish inclusive government discussed
Tawahol: Efforts to establish inclusive government discussed
Tahawol: Reactions over Ghani’s remarks discussed
Sola: Efforts to establish inclusive government discussed
Morning News Show: Taliban rule in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban urges government staff to return to work
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden breaks silence, says leaving Afghanistan was the right decision
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ross Wilson says reports of US embassy closing are not true
-
Latest News3 days ago
Three journalists allegedly beaten by Taliban
-
Featured4 days ago
Taliban spokesman Mujahid holds first press conference in Kabul
-
Latest News3 days ago
Haiti quake survivors cry for help as death toll nears 2,000
-
Latest News3 days ago
Trump calls Afghanistan collapse ‘most humiliating’ moment for US
-
Featured4 days ago
Kabul residents call for Ghani to be sent back to Afghanistan