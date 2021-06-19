Sola
Sola: Consequences of power takeover through military in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: June 19, 2021)
Continue Reading
Sola
Sola: Efforts underway to revive stalled Afghan peace talks
(Last Updated On: June 11, 2021)
Sola
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
(Last Updated On: June 9, 2021)
Sola
Sola: Negotiating team members head to Doha
(Last Updated On: June 2, 2021)
Sola1 hour ago
Sola: Consequences of power takeover through military in Afghanistan discussed
Latest News4 hours ago
Taliban captures eight districts in seven provinces
Latest News7 hours ago
Hardline judge wins landslide in Iran presidential vote amid low turnout
Latest News7 hours ago
Ghani appoints new caretaker ministers for MoD, MoI, MRRD
COVID-198 hours ago
92 people die of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours
World4 weeks ago
Locals in Gaza celebrate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas
Latest News4 weeks ago
Pakistan blast kills six, wounds 13 at pro-Palestinian rally
World4 weeks ago
Belarus forces plane to land, arrests journalist, sparking outrage
Latest News3 weeks ago
Germany apologizes for colonial-era genocide in Namibia
World4 weeks ago
Israel and Hamas agree Gaza truce, Biden pledges assistance
Sola1 hour ago
Sola: Consequences of power takeover through military in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show1 day ago
Morning News Show: Clashes between ANDSF, and Taliban discussed
Zerbana1 day ago
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Zerbana6 days ago
Zerbena: Afghanistan, Uzbekistan establish joint economic zone
Pas az khabar1 week ago
Pas Az Khabar: Intensified clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
US speeds up visas for vulnerable Afghans
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban captures another 4 districts bringing total to 33
-
Latest News4 days ago
Four polio vaccinators killed, four wounded in Nangarhar
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey seeks US support to maintain troops in Afghanistan
-
Business4 days ago
MDHI secures $43.9m in contracts to support Afghan Air Force
-
World5 days ago
Erdogan says after Biden talks no Turkey-U.S. problems unsolvable
-
Latest News4 days ago
U.N. readies for more displaced Afghans after troop withdrawal
-
Latest News3 days ago
Ghani appoints Bismillah Mohammadi as Acting Minister of Interior Affairs: sources