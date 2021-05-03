Sola
Sola: Conflicts intensified as peace efforts are underway
(Last Updated On: May 3, 2021)
Sola: Afghan war after foreign troops’ withdrawal discussed
(Last Updated On: May 2, 2021)
Sola: Process of foreign troop withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: April 28, 2021)
Sola: Pakistan will call on Taliban to continue with peace process
(Last Updated On: April 26, 2021)
Zerbana16 seconds ago
Zerbena: Economic challenges after withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan
Sola13 mins ago
Morning News Show21 mins ago
Morning News Show: Third wave of COVID-19 discussed
Latest News2 hours ago
Flash floods kill 3 amid weather warning
Latest News3 hours ago
Khalilzad meets with Ghani and Abdullah to discuss peace process
COVID-194 weeks ago
One third of COVID survivors suffer neurological or mental disorders: study
World4 weeks ago
Putin signs law that could keep him in Kremlin until 2036
Latest News3 weeks ago
Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, dies aged 99
World3 weeks ago
Gun salutes planned across UK to mark the death of Prince Phillip
World3 weeks ago
Iran’s Zarif blames Israel for Natanz incident, vows revenge
Morning News Show21 mins ago
Morning News Show: Third wave of COVID-19 discussed
Pas az khabar24 hours ago
Pas Az Khabar: Broke out of a fire at a fuel station in Shakar Dara of Kabul discussed
Sola1 day ago
Latest News3 days ago
Car bomb kills, wounds dozens in Logar
World5 days ago
Indonesia seizes 2.5 tons of crystal meth smuggled in from Afghanistan
Latest News4 days ago
Resolute Support Mission effectively ends May 1: Pentagon
Latest News3 days ago
As US prepared exit, Taliban protected foreign bases, but killed Afghans
Latest News4 days ago
China launches key module of space station planned for 2022
COVID-195 days ago
India’s coronavirus infections cross 18 million
Latest News5 days ago
After 20 years of valor and sacrifice, it’s time to bring troops home: Biden
Latest News3 days ago
Kyrgyzstan evacuates over 10,000 people after clashes with Tajikistan