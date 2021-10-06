Connect with us

Sola

Sola: Conditions for recognizing the IEA discussed

Published

5 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: October 6, 2021)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Sola

Sola: EU statement on recognition of Taliban discussed

Published

1 day ago

on

October 5, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: October 5, 2021)

Continue Reading

Sola

Sola: Pakistan calls on international community to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan

Published

2 days ago

on

October 4, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: October 4, 2021)

Continue Reading

Sola

Sola: International community’s demands from Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

October 3, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: October 3, 2021)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2021 Ariana News. All rights reserved!