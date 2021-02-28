Sola
Sola: Challenges & opportunities regarding Afghan peace discussed
(Last Updated On: February 28, 2021)
Continue Reading
Sola
Sola: discussions on peace agenda discussed
(Last Updated On: February 25, 2021)
Sola
Sola: Peace talks resume in Doha after a month of delays
(Last Updated On: February 24, 2021)
Sola
Sola: Ghani emphasizes power will only be handed over via election
(Last Updated On: February 23, 2021)
Latest News13 mins ago
Khalilzad back on track with talks as he heads for region
Latest News31 mins ago
Peace won’t be found in silence or fear, says AIHRC chair
Latest News3 hours ago
Taliban warns Washington against violating Doha agreement
Science & Technology3 hours ago
India launches Brazil satellite and 18 others into space
Latest News4 hours ago
German Defense Minister not ruling out more troops to Afghanistan
World4 weeks ago
Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi
Latest News4 weeks ago
Taliban using Iranian-made sniper rifles: Faryab governor
Latest News3 weeks ago
Washington ‘deeply disturbed’ by reports of mass rape of Muslim in China camps
Latest News4 weeks ago
Nine dead after Wardak mob clash with police
Business4 weeks ago
Japan pledges over $122 million in aid to Afghanistan for 2021
Tahawol6 hours ago
Tahawol: Possible Moscow meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Sola7 hours ago
Sola: Challenges & opportunities regarding Afghan peace discussed
Pas az khabar2 days ago
Tahawol: Implementation of UN sanctions on Taliban discussed
Pas az khabar2 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: Vaccination campaign in Afghanistan
Morning News Show2 days ago
Morning News Show: Nangarhar situation discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Germany to give green light to extend military mission in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pentagon ‘mindful of looming deadlines’ around troop withdrawals
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban bans foreign fighters from joining their ranks
-
Latest News5 days ago
Watchdog reports over 2,000 children killed or wounded in 2020
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban violence increases by 10%: Officials
-
COVID-195 days ago
Afghanistan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive
-
Latest News5 days ago
Foreign militants fighting alongside Taliban in Kandahar: officials claim
-
Latest News5 days ago
Baghlan hospital chief killed in targeted attack