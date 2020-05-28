Connect with us

Sola

Sola: Ceasefire ends, war resumes

Avatar

Published

4 mins ago

 on

(Last Updated On: May 28, 2020)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Sola

Sola: Impacts of foreign troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan

Avatar

Published

24 hours ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: May 28, 2020)

Continue Reading

Sola

Sola: Afghan government releases Taliban prisoners

Avatar

Published

2 days ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: May 27, 2020)

Continue Reading

Sola

Sola: Second day of government, Taliban ceasefire

Avatar

Published

3 days ago

on

May 25, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: May 25, 2020)

Continue Reading

Trending