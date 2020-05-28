Sola
Sola: Ceasefire ends, war resumes
(Last Updated On: May 28, 2020)
Continue Reading
Sola
Sola: Impacts of foreign troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: May 28, 2020)
Sola
Sola: Afghan government releases Taliban prisoners
(Last Updated On: May 27, 2020)
Sola
Sola: Second day of government, Taliban ceasefire
(Last Updated On: May 25, 2020)
Sola4 mins ago
Sola: Ceasefire ends, war resumes
Latest News38 mins ago
Prisoner releases; Taliban’s technical team arrives in Kabul
COVID-193 hours ago
Coronavirus update; cases exceed 13,000 in Afghanistan
Morning News Show4 hours ago
Morning News Show: Government-Taliban ceasefire ends
Pas az khabar5 hours ago
PasAzKhabar: Professor Mir Hussain Shah passes away
Latest News4 weeks ago
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
Latest News4 weeks ago
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
Latest News4 weeks ago
Taliban attack kill five pro-government forces – Takhar
Zerbana4 weeks ago
Zerbena: 29 April 2020
Latest News4 weeks ago
Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18
Sola4 mins ago
Sola: Ceasefire ends, war resumes
Morning News Show4 hours ago
Morning News Show: Government-Taliban ceasefire ends
Pas az khabar5 hours ago
PasAzKhabar: Professor Mir Hussain Shah passes away
Tahawol7 hours ago
Tahawol: Uncertainty about formation of High Reconciliation Council
Sola24 hours ago
Sola: Impacts of foreign troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan
Trending
- Latest News5 days ago
High National Reconciliation Council yet to begin activities: sources
- Latest News4 days ago
Around 2,000 Taliban prisoners to be released
- Latest News3 days ago
Taliban welcomes gov’t’s decision of releasing 2,000 prisoners
- COVID-194 days ago
COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan hike to 10,582
- Zerbana5 days ago
Zerbena: Concerns about losing millions of dollars in currency markets
- Business3 days ago
Locusts attack along India-Pakistan border threatening food security
- Latest News4 days ago
International community’s reaction on ‘ceasefire’ between Afghan gov’t, Taliban
- COVID-193 days ago
COVID19 updates Afghanistan; cases rise to 11,173