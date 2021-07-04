Sola
Sola: Cancellation of Afghan politicians’ travel to Doha discussed
(Last Updated On: July 5, 2021)
Sola: Efforts to bring Taliban back to negotiations
(Last Updated On: July 2, 2021)
Sola: Pakistan influence on Taliban discussed
(Last Updated On: June 28, 2021)
Sola: President Ghani’s trip to US and its effect on peace discussed
(Last Updated On: June 26, 2021)
Tajik president deploys 20,000 troops to border with Afghanistan
Four Daesh insurgents arrested in connection with Parwan pylon explosions
Afghan forces plan counteroffensive in northern provinces: Mohib
China’s FM urges Washington to work toward solutions
Karzai ‘hopeful’ of better future but calls on China to assist
French president Macron slapped in face during walkabout
Taliban seize Qaisar district in Faryab
Taliban seize 17 more districts as fighting intensifies in Afghanistan
Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze
Hardline judge wins landslide in Iran presidential vote amid low turnout
Public Peace Talks: People role in peace talks
Pas Az Khabar: COVID-linked black fungus in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Challenges ahead of trade in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Consequences of foreign troops withdrawal from Bagram base
Taliban issues new ‘laws’ in captured districts
U.S. forces leave Bagram base in Afghanistan – official
Former US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88
Imran Khan tells lawmakers Pakistan has no leverage over Taliban
Four people wounded in rocket attack on Atta Noor’s house in Balkh
India’s death toll from coronavirus crosses 400,000
State Dept says won’t link Turkey’s child soldiers placing with Afghanistan talks
US troops drawdown in Afghanistan is on track: Biden