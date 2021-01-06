Sola
Sola: Biden’s Afghanistan policy discussed
(Last Updated On: January 6, 2021)
Continue Reading
Sola
Sola: Preparation for next round of peace talks
(Last Updated On: January 3, 2021)
Sola
Sola: Pakistan PM meets Mullah Baradar
(Last Updated On: December 18, 2020)
Sola
Sola: Peace talks teams announce a three-week break from negotiations
(Last Updated On: December 13, 2020)
Sola1 min ago
Sola: Biden’s Afghanistan policy discussed
Latest News11 hours ago
Kabul in the dark as Uzbekistan power is cut
Latest News12 hours ago
NDS chief tells MPs Chinese spy ring was bust but provides no details
Latest News15 hours ago
Iran showcases drones amid growing tension with South Korea
Latest News16 hours ago
Ghani assures armed forces of continued inclusive support
Latest News4 weeks ago
Iran executes journalist accused of inspiring 2017 anti-govt protests
Latest News4 weeks ago
Trump knows about aliens, says ex- Israeli space agency chief
World3 weeks ago
Electoral College will vote Monday, confirming Joe Biden’s win
Latest News4 weeks ago
US forces and NDS target al-Qaeda in Helmand and Nimroz
Latest News4 weeks ago
Ariana News presenter, Fardin Amini lost life in a suicide attempt
Sola1 min ago
Sola: Biden’s Afghanistan policy discussed
Pas az khabar3 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: Concerns raised over targeted attacks against Afghan journalists
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Government releases three senators who were allegedly involved in bribery
Sola3 days ago
Sola: Preparation for next round of peace talks
Zerbana4 days ago
Zerbena: Weekly economic update
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
First day of 2021 starts with assassination of Ghor journalist
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan, Indian clerics call war in Afghanistan ‘illegitimate’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban has no plans for governance: Mansoor
-
Latest News5 days ago
Body of Afghanistan’s envoy to Qatar moved to Kabul
-
Latest News3 days ago
Five killed in explosion targeting Kapisa Ulema head
-
Latest News5 days ago
UK calls for urgent end to violence in Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
ARG states Ghani has the right to summarily dismiss a minister
-
Latest News5 days ago
Civil society activist and tribal elder killed in two separate attacks