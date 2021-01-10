Sola
Sola: Agenda of the second round of peace negotiations
(Last Updated On: January 11, 2021)
Continue Reading
Sola
Sola: Preparation for holding second round of peace talks
(Last Updated On: January 9, 2021)
Sola
Sola: Exclusive interview with Robin Raphel, US former diplomat
(Last Updated On: January 6, 2021)
Sola
Sola: Preparation for next round of peace talks
(Last Updated On: January 3, 2021)
Latest News1 hour ago
NDS arrests suspects with ‘ties to Pakistan’ on charges of espionage
Latest News3 hours ago
38 Taliban killed, incl 9 Pakistanis, in airstrikes in Farah and Nimroz
Featured4 hours ago
Govt says NYT claims of misinforming media are baseless
Latest News6 hours ago
Pompeo calls for Yemen’s Houthi movement to be classed a foreign terror group
Latest News7 hours ago
BBL’s Afghan stars set to join national team for Ireland series
Latest News4 weeks ago
Iran executes journalist accused of inspiring 2017 anti-govt protests
World4 weeks ago
Electoral College will vote Monday, confirming Joe Biden’s win
Latest News2 weeks ago
Zabul on verge of collapse: Provincial Council
Latest News4 weeks ago
UN condemns attack and kidnapping of Nigerian school children
Featured4 weeks ago
Macron self-isolates after testing positive for COVID-19
Zerbana1 day ago
Zerbena: Development projects in Afghanistan discussed
Sola1 day ago
Sola: Agenda of the second round of peace negotiations
Pas az khabar1 day ago
Pas Az Khabar: Second round of peace talks discussed
Morning News Show1 day ago
Morning News Show: Afghan, Turkmenistan officials sign cooperation agreements
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Challenges in second round of peace talks discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Politicians hint at establishment of interim government
-
Latest News2 days ago
Afghan passport ranked the world’s least powerful
-
World4 days ago
World stunned by violence in US Capitol as Trump supporters cause chaos
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban storm ANA check post in Kunduz
-
Latest News3 days ago
India to Chair UNSC’s Crucial Taliban Sanctions Committee
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ghani, VP Saleh reiterate the need for an Afghanistan republic
-
Latest News4 days ago
Civilians killed in Helmand airstrike
-
Latest News5 days ago
Stoltenberg says NATO will face dilemma over Afghanistan