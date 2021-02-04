Sola
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
(Last Updated On: February 4, 2021)
Continue Reading
Sola
Sola: Stalled intra-Afghan negotiations discussed
(Last Updated On: February 2, 2021)
Sola
Sola: The current state of peace talks discussed
(Last Updated On: February 1, 2021)
Sola
Sola: Government’s reaction over Taliban’s recent remarks
(Last Updated On: January 31, 2021)
Latest News6 mins ago
SpaceX launches a batch of 60 satellites into orbit
Latest News4 hours ago
Media watchdog reports a sharp increase in violence against journalists
Latest News5 hours ago
Muslim Scholars Union condemns ongoing bloodshed, calls for end to war
Latest News6 hours ago
Washington ‘deeply disturbed’ by reports of mass rape of Muslim in China camps
Latest News7 hours ago
Half of Afghans in need of humanitarian aid: EU commissioner
Latest News4 weeks ago
Iran showcases drones amid growing tension with South Korea
Business4 weeks ago
Turkmen FM to attend launch of key projects in Afghanistan
World4 weeks ago
World stunned by violence in US Capitol as Trump supporters cause chaos
World4 weeks ago
Biden cleared by Congress as next US president
Latest News4 weeks ago
Four soldiers killed in Taliban attack on Takhar base
Tahawol8 hours ago
TAHAWOL: 3rd draft budget discussed
Sola8 hours ago
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Taliban warn of the consequences of ignoring the Doha deal
Sola3 days ago
Sola: Stalled intra-Afghan negotiations discussed
Pas az khabar3 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: Formation of Parliament Peace Committee discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Foreign troops to stay in Afghanistan after May deadline: NATO sources
-
Featured4 days ago
NATO states ‘no decision’ yet on keeping troops in Afghanistan
-
World3 days ago
Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi
-
Latest News3 days ago
Iran claims Taliban is part of Afghanistan’s ‘reality’
-
Business3 days ago
Japan pledges over $122 million in aid to Afghanistan for 2021
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran’s Zarif meets Taliban, calls for inclusive government
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban claims it has ‘no hand in civilian killings’
-
Sport5 days ago
ACB confirms Test matches against Zimbabwe in March will go ahead