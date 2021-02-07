Sola
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
(Last Updated On: February 7, 2021)
Continue Reading
Sola
Sola: US new strategy and peace talks discussed
(Last Updated On: February 5, 2021)
Sola
Sola: The Afghan peace process discussed
Sola
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Tahawol21 seconds ago
TAHAWOL: NSA office’s position regarding peace and war discussed
Sola18 mins ago
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Featured13 hours ago
US deal with Taliban nothing but a ‘withdrawal pact’, says ex-diplomat
Latest News14 hours ago
Taliban seek permanent instability in Afghanistan: NSA Mohib
Latest News17 hours ago
US appeals for information on kidnapped American
Latest News4 weeks ago
Four soldiers killed in Taliban attack on Takhar base
Latest News4 weeks ago
BBL’s Afghan stars set to join national team for Ireland series
Latest News4 weeks ago
Boeing with 62 passengers missing in Indonesia
Latest News4 weeks ago
Afghan passport ranked the world’s least powerful
Business4 weeks ago
Turkmen FM in Kabul to discuss bilateral cooperation
Tahawol21 seconds ago
TAHAWOL: NSA office’s position regarding peace and war discussed
Sola18 mins ago
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Sola1 day ago
Sola: US new strategy and peace talks discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Peace talks halted
Sola2 days ago
Sola: The Afghan peace process discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Almost 200 Kandahar checkpoints abandoned to the Taliban: SIGAR
-
Latest News5 days ago
Three early morning explosions rattle Kabul
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan-Uzbekistan-Pakistan railway line mapped out in new deal
-
World5 days ago
Pakistan court moves killer of American journalist Daniel Pearl to safe house
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNAMA finds torture still prolific across all Afghan detention facilities
-
Latest News4 days ago
German FM suggests troops withdrawal be linked with talks progress
-
Latest News4 days ago
One dead, 3 wounded in Kabul explosion
-
Latest News3 days ago
Muslim Scholars Union condemns ongoing bloodshed, calls for end to war