Sola: Afghan delegation’s trip to Moscow discussed
(Last Updated On: March 17, 2021)
Sola: Zalmay Khalilzad meets Afghan leaders
(Last Updated On: March 17, 2021)
Sola: Preparations for Moscow meeting discussed
(Last Updated On: March 15, 2021)
Sola: Preparations for Turkey and Russia peace summits discussed
(Last Updated On: March 14, 2021)
Latest News2 hours ago
MPs slam govt’s move to include ethnicities in new ID card system
Latest News2 hours ago
Study finds over 77% of Afghans are opposed to an interim govt
Sport3 hours ago
Afghanistan beats Zimbabwe by 48 runs in first T20I series match
Latest News4 hours ago
More than 2,000 Afghan children killed or wounded in 2020: AIHRC
Latest News4 weeks ago
NASA’s rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
Latest News4 weeks ago
US officially rejoins Paris climate pact
World4 weeks ago
Gunmen storm Nigerian school, kidnap ‘many’ students
Latest News3 weeks ago
MMA fighter ‘throws match’ after threatened in locker room
Business4 weeks ago
Saffron harvest yields impressive 21 tons this year
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Istanbul peace summit discussed
Sola1 day ago
Sola: Zalmay Khalilzad meets Afghan leaders
Zerbana1 day ago
Zerbena: Pashdan Dam attack discussed
Pas az khabar2 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: US troops withdrawal result discussed
Featured4 days ago
Interior Minister warns against hasty withdrawal of foreign troops
Latest News3 days ago
Sceptics warn Washington’s new peace plan could backfire
Latest News5 days ago
UNSC calls for immediate end to alarming targeted attacks in Afghanistan
Latest News3 days ago
Officials cry foul over ethnicity and tribe categories for ID cards
Latest News5 days ago
Heavy explosion rocks Herat
Latest News5 days ago
Death toll in Herat car bomb climbs to 8
Latest News3 days ago
US troops in Afghanistan number 1,000 more than disclosed
Latest News4 days ago
Williams and Tiripano frustrate Zim’s bid to beat Afghanistan