Sport
Soccer-FIFA says it helped evacuate 100 players, family members from Afghanistan
World soccer’s governing body FIFA said on Friday it had worked with the Qatari government to evacuate almost 100 football players and their families from Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan seized control of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Aug. 15 and announced a new government last month after U.S.-led foreign forces withdrew and the Western-backed government collapsed.
According to the report the Qatar’s assistant foreign minister Lolwah Alkhater had said the players and their families were among the passengers to arrive on a flight from Kabul on Thursday.
FIFA said in a statement that the group, which included female players, were deemed to have been “at the highest risk”. It thanked Qatar for its support and for “ensuring the safe passage” of the players and families, read the report.
“The FIFA leadership has been closely coordinating with the government of Qatar since August on the evacuation of the group, and will continue to work closely on the safe evacuation of further members of the sporting family in the future,” it added.
According to the report cycling’s world governing body UCI said on Monday it helped in the evacuation of 165 refugees from Afghanistan which included female cyclists, journalists and human rights campaigners.
The International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said last month that the organisation had helped around 100 members of the “Olympic community” in Afghanistan to leave the country on humanitarian visas, Reuters reported.
Australia evacuated more than 50 female Afghan athletes and their dependents in August, while several players from Afghanistan’s national female youth soccer squad were granted asylum in Portugal last month.
Latest News
Andy Flower joins Afghan coaching staff ahead of T20 World Cup
Andy Flower will join the Afghanistan coaching staff which also includes ex-South Africa international Lance Klusener and ex-Australian quick Shaun Tait.
Flower previously coached England between 2009 and 2014, with their 2010 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup glory coming under his tenure.
A statement by the Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed that Flower had joined the team bubble ahead of the tournament later this month.
Confirming his appointment, ACB chairman Azizullah Fazli said: “We are delighted that Andy has joined ACB. Andy has worked with a number of our players in various franchise competitions and his vast experience will be very beneficial and useful to help the team in the World Cup.”
Flower had a brilliant playing career for Zimbabwe, representing them in 63 Tests and 213 ODIs. Afghanistan hope that this experience will prove vital during their campaign in the UAE. They will start their tournament on October 25 in Sharjah.
Sport
Afghan cricket team gears up for T20 World Cup
Afghanistan’s T20 cricket squad held a training session in Kabul on Tuesday ahead of the T20 World Cup, which takes place in the UAE and Oman in October and November.
“Our aim will be to gain something from this (World Cup), not just participate in it. The boys are also very excited, and are eager to do very well in these matches,” said player Sharafuddin Ashraf.
The 16-team tournament was originally scheduled to take place in India but was moved to the Gulf states as result of a surge of COVID-19 infections in India, but the Indian cricket board (BCCI) remains the event host.
Preliminary rounds are due to be played in Oman, with group stages and the knockout rounds taking place in the UAE.
Despite being relative newcomers to international cricket, Afghanistan has already qualified for the main part of the competition, where they will line up alongside the likes of Australia, England, India and Pakistan.
“The morale of the players is very high. The boys are also very enthusiastic. Our people have very high expectations from us,” said coach Nowroz Mangal.
Sport
ACB Chairman welcomes new board members
Azizullah Fazli the Chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board introduced new members to the Cricket Board at a press conference on Monday.
The new members were Sayeed Jalal Karim, Haji Mehboob Seddiqi, Haji Obaidullah Sadr Khel, Abdul Rahman Alokozai, Haji Naimatullah, and Mohammad Younis Mohmand.
Two more members one introduced soon.
The new members have been appointed by the chief minister of government, Fazli said.
He further added that the Afghanistan team is all set and will leave on Wednesday for the United Arab Emirates to participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup.
In his speech, he also said that the sponsorship of the national team for the World Cup is almost confirmed by an Afghan businessman for $450,000 and the legal and regulatory principles will be completed soon.
In conclusion, Fazli stated that some players in the national team are already in the UAE and that some players are playing in the Everest Premier League (EPL) which is organized by a private group in Nepal.
They will soon join the team in the United Arab Emirates, he said.
