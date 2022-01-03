Snow, rainfall and flash floods forecast across Afghanistan for next two days

(Last Updated On: January 3, 2022)

The Afghan Meteorological Department has warned that widespread snow and rain was expected to fall across a number of provinces in the country from Monday, and that flash floods could occur in places.

The department said in a statement that snow and rain are expected in 32 provinces. The only two provinces that look set to remain dry are Baghlan and Kunduz.

According to the statement, the conditions are expected to last throughout the day and into Tuesday.

The Meteorological Department of Afghanistan said they expect up to 50mm of rain in various parts of the country and the same amount of snow. Kabul can also expect snow for the next two days.

Meanwhile, Kabul residents started their day Monday wrapped up against the chill as snow started falling across the city early morning.

Earlier, Obaidullah Obaid, head of the Salang Pass Maintenance Department, told RFE / RL that snowfall and intermittent storms had started in Salang on Friday night and would continue for several days.

Obaid also said that the Salang Highway was closed to trucks.

Officials at the Ministry of Public Works have said the Bamiyan-Kabul and Ghor highways have been closed to traffic due to heavy snowfall.

According to the ministry, heavy snowfall has been reported in most provinces of the country, including Kabul.