Regional
Snow leopard kills dozens of sheep in northern Afghanistan
Local officials said a snow leopard caused havoc in the Dara-e-Asik area of Zibak district in Badakhshan in the early hours of Thursday morning and killed and injured dozens of sheep.
Badakhshan officials said they ordered Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces to safeguard the leopard and to release it unharmed back into the wild.
“We ordered the Mujahedin to surround the neighborhood where the leopard was trapped, and not to allow anyone or any group to kill this rare wild animal, and …return it to nature safely,” said Mazuddin Ahmadi, Head of Information and Culture of Badakhshan province.
Ahmadi said the leopard had been returned safely to the wild.
According to him, the IEA is serious about preserving the number of snow leopards in Badakhshan, adding that the animal’s presence is a drawcard for foreign tourists.
Snow leopards have in the past been known to kill sheep in the far northern province – especially in winter. In spring, farmers in the same area lost 20 sheep while 63 more were killed last winter. However the Wildlife and Snow Leopard Project paid the farmers out, said Ahmadi.
Snow leopards, which are found across central and south Asia live above the tree lines in the mountain ranges and are found in the Zebak and Wakhan districts of Badakhshan, which share borders with Pakistan, China and Tajikistan.
However, Badakhshan Department of the Environment officials said they are hoping international wildlife organizations will assist them in the future in their attempts to safeguard the snow leopard population in Afghanistan and to help prevent future attacks against domestic livestock.
Latest News
Bayat Foundation rolls out aid to hundreds of at-risk families in Uruzgan
Bayat Foundation officials said on Thursday that they have distributed food parcels to hundreds of needy families in Uruzgan province amid the ongoing food crisis.
Foundation officials said they continue to race against time to get as much food as possible to people in order to help them make it through the worst of the winter months.
Every year, Bayat Foundation, an Afghan charity organization, distributes food aid to people during the cold winter months. This year, however, the foundation has stepped up distribution amid the humanitarian crisis currently gripping the country.
Already, aid from the foundation has reached tens of thousands of people across the country.
“We are continuing our annual winter campaign to distribute aid through Bayat Foundation. We have already distributed aid to a number of provinces and today we arrived in Uruzgan province, in Tarinkot city and distributed to deserving and displaced people,” said Haji Mohammad Ismail, the deputy head of the Bayat Foundation.
“The aid includes flour, rice and oil. More aid will be distributed in other provinces,” he said.
Tarinkot city recipients meanwhile welcomed the aid received and called on businesses and traders to also help at-risk people.
“We highly appreciate Bayat Foundation that helped needy residents of Uruzgan,” said one recipient.
According to officials they have distributed food aid to at-risk people in Ghazni, Herat, Balkh, Khost, Kunduz, Kandahar, Bamiyan, Kabul, Nangarhar and Paktia provinces.
Kandahar
IEA turns Kandahar Prison into treatment center for drug addicts
The officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) turned a prison into a center for the treatment of drug addicts in Kandahar city of Afghanistan.
Kandahar Central Prison is home to around 800 drug addicts, along with 1,000 inmates.
Speaking to Anadolu Agency Video News (AAVN) on Friday, the deputy of prison Mavlawi Mansuri said that “We have provided many facilities to them (addicts). We have hired a special teacher to advise them to quit drugs. We have also set up a clinic for them which we take out every day and treat them. If they are not treated here and we take to them a general hospital and a special addicts hospital. We try our best to make them healthy and well.”
Mohammed, one of the addicts, said that he was happy with the treatment center’s services as he can get enough food to eat.
“Now that we’re in prison we’re all addicted. We were all in the city cemetery, where on the main street of the city, it was full of city cemeteries. No one (addicts) got enough food in four or three days but now in this prison, we eat three times a day, this prison is very good for us.”
“I was detained by the Taliban (IEA) in the Arghandab district for about two weeks and have been here for a month now. If the addict wants to be healthy, he can. I am now steadfast in my ablutions and prayers,” another addict Bashir Ahmad said.
Although the health plan considers such treatment of drug addicts illegal and arbitrary, prison officials say they are trying to make it easier.
It is estimated that around three million people are currently addicted to drugs across the country, with widespread poppy cultivation and easy access to narcotics being the main reasons.
The IEA, however, has not commented in this regard.
Latest News
Jawzjan families receive aid through Bayat Foundation’s campaign
Leading Afghan charity organization, the Bayat Foundation continues to race against time to get as much aid to desperate families across the country ahead of the worst of the winter months.
This week, the foundation handed out food parcels to hundreds of at-risk families in northern Jawzjan province.
The organization’s officials said that they are providing food parcels – including cooking oil, flour, and rice – to families during the harsh winter season in Afghanistan.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Head of the Bayat Foundation, said: “Through the annual winter aid program that the Bayat Foundation conducts during the winter season, aid has already been distributed [to numerous provinces] this year.”
“Fortunately, today the aid came to Jawzjan province’s city of Sheberghan. We distributed food supplies including flour, rice, and oil to a number of deserving people,” Haji Ismail said.
Recipients, meanwhile, expressed their gratitude and thanked the Bayat Foundation for its assistance.
“People face poverty, unemployment, and winter hardships, we all call for the continuation of such [Bayat Foundation’s] assistance,” Zabiullah Amini one of the recipients said.
Through its ongoing campaign, the Foundation had so far distributed food supplies to needy families in Paktia, Kabul, Nangarhar, Ghazni, Kunduz, Kandahar, Bamiyan, Herat, Balkh, and Khost provinces.
