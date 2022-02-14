Science & Technology
Smart charging may be key to saving power grid in world of EVs
As electric vehicle (EV) sales rise, the big question for power grid operators, charging companies and governments is how to run tens of millions of vehicles without crashing local networks or spending billions on grid upgrades.
The answer: smart charging.
Simply put, smart charging software allows EV owners to plug in during expensive peak hours, without the vehicle drawing power until cheap off-peak hours. This eases strain on the electric grid, makes better use of renewable energy and saves drivers money.
Without it, millions of EV owners plugging in after work – auditing firm EY estimates Europe will have 65 million EVs by 2030 and 130 million by 2035 – could overload local grids, causing blackouts.
“The shift to electric will be nigh on impossible without smart charging,” Chris Pateman-Jones, CEO of British EV charger company Connected Kerb, told Reuters while demonstrating a pilot project on public chargers in Hackney, a London borough.
Using Connected Kerb’s smartphone app you can set your charging speed, charge time and exact price down to a low, slow “Eco” rate of 19 pence (26 U.S. cents) per kilowatt.
“It’s so much cheaper and simpler,” said Ged O’Sullivan, a 65-year-old pub owner who cut his plug-in hybrid’s charging bill by 30% with Connected Kerb.
Smart charging for public chargers is a significant challenge because so few are available for people who cannot charge at home because they park on the street.
According to a report from EY and Eurelectric, Europe alone will need 9 million public chargers by 2035, up from 374,000 today.
The near future should also bring “bidirectional” or “vehicle-to-grid” charging, where millions of EV owners could sell their EV batteries’ juice back to grid operators during peak hours.
Even in Britain where smart charging at home is widely available, many EV owners are unaware it exists, according to Britain’s energy regulator, Ofgem. In the United States, only a tiny fraction of utilities offer it, according to utilities group the Smart Electric Power Alliance.
And few cars today beside Renault and Hyundai’s upcoming Ioniq model are capable of bidirectional charging – though more are coming.
“Most cars, at this point, do not support this bidirectional charging yet,” said Robin Berg, CEO of We Drive Solar, which has supplied hundreds of bidirectional chargers for a pilot project in the central Dutch city of Utrecht and worked with Renault SA (RENA.PA) and Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) on their vehicles. “Other carmakers will follow.”
Nearly 20% of new cars sold in the Netherlands and almost 12% in Britain in 2021 were fully electric.
State support has put Norway at the forefront of electrification, where EVs made up almost three-quarters of sales in the capital Oslo. Some local substations were built in the 1950s and without smart charging Oslo would need massive, costly grid upgrades.
“To handle this we need smart charging solutions because we don’t want to over-invest in the grid,” said Sture Portvik, who heads Oslo’s charging infrastructure efforts.
‘AWARENESS IS LOW’
Connected Kerb aims to have 190,000 UK on-street chargers by 2030, enabling it to predict consumer charging patterns for grid operators and offer lower rates when the available renewable energy is abundant, said Pateman-Jones.
“Today when there’s too much wind on the grid, wind farms are told to turn the wind turbines off,” he said. “With smart charging we can pull more of that power.”
Some UK energy providers already offer low off-peak rates for home smart charging, but few EV owners use them.
“The perception is smart charging at home is a done deal,” said Charlie Cook, CEO of Rightcharge, a UK firm that helps EV owners find low tariffs. “But the reality is awareness of these tariffs is surprisingly low.”
Rightcharge estimates smart charging could save UK drivers 10 billion pounds ($13.5 billion) by 2030.
British car dealer network Lookers (LOOK.L) guides EV buyers to Rightcharge’s website to check their options.
Lookers’ business development director, Andrew Hall, said “early adopter” EV buyers are “pretty savvy about smart charging.”
“But that is changing as EV sales rise,” he added.
Utilities group the Smart Electric Power Alliance estimates only 50 out of 3,000 U.S. utilities offer smart charging.
EV charging company ChargePoint’s (CHPT.N) U.S. chargers can all smart-charge, but it wants more utilities to offer it.
“We see a lot of positive response from customers when their utility is offering those rates,” said Anthony Harrison, ChargePoint’s North American head of utility partnerships.
Charging provider Blink Charging Co (BLNK.O) has one set rate until smart charging is widely available.
“We decided to keep it simple for our customers,” said Blink CEO Michael Farkas.
‘HORRENDOUSLY EXPENSIVE’
Bidirectional charging may be crucial.
“The whole idea behind bidirectional charging is to balance the grid,” said We Drive Solar’s Berg, who estimates a fully charged EV can power the average home in the Netherlands for a week.
Serge Colle, EY’s global energy resources leader, said smart and bidirectional charging are better than “horrendously expensive” power grid upgrades.
“We can’t possibly open up streets quickly enough to add more copper and do the necessary reinforcement,” Colle said.
Regulator Ofgem estimates that peak power reductions from smart and bidirectional charging by 2050 could match “10 Hinkley Point C Nuclear Plants” – a two-reactor plant under construction in England.
The U.S. market has more than 10 vehicle-to-grid pilot projects using school buses under way.
California-based vehicle-to-grid company Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE.O) has formed Levo, a joint venture with private equity firm Stonepeak – which chipped in $750 million – to enable EV fleet owners to sell power to utilities.
“Because our customers are able to generate revenue we’re able to reduce the total cost of ownership for those vehicles, at times completely cost-neutral,” said Nuvve CEO Gregory Poilasne.
Charger makers like Brisbane, Australia-based Tritium Dcfc Ltd (DCFC.O) are also developing bidirectional chargers.
CEO Jane Hunter said Tritium will launch a bidirectional, fast-charging wall unit in 2023 for fleets and homeowners.
More automakers are embracing bidirectional charging. Ford Motor Co (F.N) has partnered with solar power company Sunrun Inc (RUN.O) to use its F-150 Lightning pickup truck to power homes.
But Oslo has invested extra money in pilot projects for bidirectional chargers because it believes in the concept. So far, however, it has been disappointed that more carmakers have not yet introduced vehicles that can feed power back into the grid.
“The limitations for bidirectional charging has been the car producers,” infrastructure chief Portvik said. “The big carmakers have to step up.”
Science & Technology
China to launch more than 50 rockets, spacecraft in 2022
China’s aerospace sector is busy going ahead with the preparations for carrying out the nation’s ambitious space exploration scheme of sending over 50 spacecraft into space in 2022, with all work of research and development, production and debugging underway in an orderly manner.
The country plans to launch the Long March-8 Y2 rocket, a two-stage medium-lift rocket between late February and early March this year.
The scheduled mission at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China’s Hainan Province will be the first launch of China’s new configuration of the Long March-8 rocket without boosters.
According to the developer, the rocket will be carrying 22 commercial satellites in the coming mission, the largest number of satellites to be launched in one flight by China.
“Now the Long March-8 Y2 is undergoing sub-system testing. Judged from the progress of our sub-system testing and data interpretation, the current testing results are normal, and the entire rocket is in a controllable condition,” said Wu Yitian, deputy chief designer of the Long March-8 rocket.
China plans to make a record six launches in 2022 to finish building its space station, according to a blue paper released by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), the main contractor of China’s space program, on Wednesday.
The launch vehicles scheduled to dock with the space station are standing by, including the Long March 2F Y15, designed to carry three crew members to the station in November this year.
“The Y15 rocket is undergoing testing for final assembly in the workshop, and it will be transported to the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Base for the launch mission after all the jobs are done,” said Jing Muchun, chief designer of the Long March 2F, the carrier rocket system of Tiangong-1, which was China’s first prototype space station.
This year marks the first time for Chinese astronauts to celebrate the Spring Festival in outer space, and the three crew members aboard Shenzhou-13 – Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu, have decorated the space station core module with traditional Chinese paper-cuts, Spring Festival Couplets, or Chunlian in Chinese, and red lanterns.
In the Beijing Space Information Transmission Center, space workers checked the system status of the Tianlian relay satellites, a system of relay satellites distributed around the equator in geostationary orbits, to keep the operation of China’s space station under close watch of the staff on the Earth.
“Just because of the broad coverage, long transmission time and high transmission rate of the Tianlian relay satellites, the space station completed the space-to-earth calls, extravehicular activities, and space lectures under its support. In future, the Tianlian relay satellites will provide space-based measurement and control and data relay services for the launch, rendezvous and docking, and in-orbit construction and assembly of space station modules as well as for the various spacecrafts,” said Ma Chao, an engineer with the comprehensive planning department of the Beijing Space Information Transmission Center.
Science & Technology
Google breached antitrust law, Russia’s FAS says
Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) on Thursday said Alphabet’s Google had breached antitrust law related to suspending and blocking accounts on YouTube.
Google is waiting for the FAS’ full decision in order to review it, the TASS news agency reported.
Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Science & Technology
Toshiba to invest $1 billion to double power chip production
Toshiba Corp said on Friday it will invest about 125 billion yen ($1.09 billion) to more than double production of power management semiconductors, aiming to catch up with power chip giants such as Infineon Technologies AG.
The Japanese industrial conglomerate will build a cutting-edge 300-millimeter fabrication plant in central Japan for power management chips, which efficiently control electric power in cars, electronic devices and industry equipment.
Toshiba will invest around 100 billion yen in the new plant, on top of a 25 billon yen investment in a 300-millimeter fabrication line it is building at an existing chip plant, a Toshiba spokesperson said.
The new plant is set to start operating by March 2025. When the first phase is complete, Toshiba‘s power chip output capacity would be 2.5 times its current level. Depending on demand, the new plant could further expand with additional investment, the spokesperson said.
