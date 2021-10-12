World
Small plane crash in US leaves at least two dead, damages homes
A small aircraft crashed blocks from a high school campus near San Diego on Monday, killing at least two people and injuring two others, while also destroying homes, officials and local media said.
At least two homes appeared to have been destroyed by an ensuing fire, the city of Santee, California, where the crash occurred, said on Twitter.
“At approximately 12:00 pm today, a small twin engine plane crashed into two residential homes in Santee,” the tweet added.
The plane, a C340 twin-engine Cessna, was headed to Yuma, Arizona, from Montgomery Field in San Diego, but had issues and was trying to land at Gillespie Field, which is near the high school, when it crashed, according to NBC San Diego. It was not immediately clear how many people were on board the plane.
Several vehicles were burned, but firefighters were able to put out the blaze before it spread to other houses. Two deaths were confirmed and two other people were taken to a hospital.
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said a few streets were closed because of the crash and that the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board would be handling the probe into the incident.
Further details on what led to the crash were not immediately available.
“It’s a pretty brutal scene for our guys and we’re trying to comb through it,” a deputy chief with the Santee Fire Department said.
World
Iraqi forces capture deputy of IS slain leader Baghdadi
Iraq has captured Sami Jasim, a high-ranking member of Islamic State (ISIS) in charge of the group’s finance and a deputy of slain leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Twitter on Monday.
“While our [Iraqi security forces] heroes focused on securing the elections, their [Iraqi national intelligence services] colleagues were conducting a complex external operation to capture Sami Jasim,” he said, without providing further details of the operation.
Baghdadi was killed in a raid by U.S. special forces in northwestern Syria in 2019.
The U.S. State Department had at the time offered a reward for information leading to the location of Islamic State leaders it identified including Jasim.
Latest News
Hajj ceremony restricted to fully vaccinated pilgrims
Individuals who have received two doses of an approved coronavirus vaccine will be able to perform Umrah and visit the two holy mosques as of October 10, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has said.
The new rule will take effect from 6 am on October 10, according to local media reports.
Meanwhile, those exempted from receiving the vaccine according to the Tawakkalna application will not be affected by the directive, Gulf Business reported.
The health status on the Tawakkalna app will be shown immune only for those who received either two doses of Pfizer-BionTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, or Moderna vaccines, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Those who have been issued permits and are yet to receive their second dose, have been requested to do so 48 hours before the date of the permit to avoid cancellation.
The kingdom’s health ministry had previously said that those who had received two doses of the Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccine would be accepted in Saudi Arabia, provided that they had received a booster shot of a vaccine approved by the kingdom.
On October 9, the kingdom’s health ministry announced 35 new Covid-19 infections and 51 recoveries, bringing the total number of recorded cases to 536,585.
Four deaths were also reported, raising the death toll to 8,743.
World
Russian plane crashes in Tatarstan region
An L-410 plane crashed near a city in Tatarstan region on Sunday, killing 16 people and injuring seven, the RIA news agency cited the emergency services as saying.
The plane had been carrying a group of parachute jumpers on board, the Emergencies Ministry said, according to the TASS news agency. Seven people were pulled alive from the wreckage, it said.
The plane was a Let L-410 Turbolet, which is a twin-engine short-range transport aircraft.
Russian aviation safety standards have improved in recent years but accidents, especially involving ageing planes in far-flung regions, are not uncommon.
An ageing Antonov An-26 transport plane crashed in the Russian far east last month killing six people. All 28 people on board an Antonov An-26 twin-engine turboprop died in a crash in Kamchatka in July.
Bayat Foundation steps in to help desperate Kandahar families
EU increases aid pledge to Afghanistan and its neighbours to 1 billion euros
UN chief: Liquidity needed to stem humanitarian crisis
Small plane crash in US leaves at least two dead, damages homes
Zerbena: Economic and trade situation in Afghanistan discussed
Pentagon admits Kabul drone strike was ‘tragic mistake’
Afghan women’s soccer team arrives in Pakistan
Afghan snooker player on winning streak at Asian championships
Thousands flee as volcano erupts on Spain’s La Palma island, homes destroyed
Ariana airlines chief calls for permission to resume international flights
Zerbena: Economic and trade situation in Afghanistan discussed
Sola: US and IEA meeting in Doha discussed
Zerbena: Afghanistan, Pakistan trade issues discussed
Tahawol: IEA and US officials first meeting in Qatar
Sola: US and Pakistan contacts regarding Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
More than 100 killed, wounded in Kunduz mosque blast
-
Latest News3 days ago
US delegation to meet IEA in first high-level talks since withdrawal
-
World5 days ago
Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed ordered phones of ex-wife, lawyers to be hacked – UK court
-
Business4 days ago
Iranian trade delegation visits Kabul for talks with IEA
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russian and Philippines journalists win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA pledges to hunt down and punish Kunduz mosque attackers
-
Latest News2 days ago
IEA seizes millions in different currencies from former ‘corrupt’ officials
-
Latest News3 days ago
ICC judges ask UN for help identifying who represents Afghanistan