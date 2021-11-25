Latest News
Small Australian firm wrongly named as IEA cannabis partner
A small Australian medical consulting firm got caught up in an unexpected publicity storm on Thursday after being wrongly named as agreeing with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to bankroll a $450 million hashish processing plant.
Reuters reported that representatives of Australia-based Cpharm had met with counter-narcotic officials at the Ministry of Interior to discuss producing medicines and creams at the factory, offering a legal use of cannabis.
The report, originally published by an Afghan media outlet, was picked up by a host of global outlets including the Times of London, which ran its own story naming the Australian company, Reuters reported.
Verified Twitter accounts linked to the BBC and Middle Eastern news outlet Al Arabybia repeated the claim about the Australians.
But Cpharm Australia, a family business with 17 staff from the regional centre of Maitland, has never spoken to the IEA and has no dealings overseas or involving cannabis, it told Reuters.
“We’re just trying to work out what we’re going to do to stop it,” Cpharm Australia’s chief financial officer, Tony Gabites, said by phone from the company’s headquarters, located 166 km from Sydney.
“We’ve had probably 40 or 50 calls today. It’s just out of control and it’s just all lies, media guys … not doing any due diligence on what they want to publish,” he said.
Gabites suspected the reports stemmed from a tweet from a IEA-linked account which named a company called Cpharm, referring to another organisation elsewhere in the world with a similar name.
Cpharm Australia provides medical advice about pharmaceutical products and is not a manufacturer so would not take on a manufacturing contract in any case. It also would not be able to raise $450 million, Gabites added.
The company may take legal recourse if it lost business due to wrongly reported IEA dealings – a potential violation of sanctions – but did not expect to be impacted long-term.
“Most of the companies we deal with would look at that article and laugh,” Gabites said.
Latest News
Pakistan delivers another consignment of aid to Afghanistan
Pakistan on Wednesday handed over seven truckloads of humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan at the Torkham crossing, the Tribune reported.
The aid, including food items, were handed over to Afghan authorities by Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf.
Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq was also present.
The Tribune reported that Qari Inayatullah, deputy minister of management; Qari Sabit, Coordinator Pakistan Afghanistan Border; and Qari Nazir, deputy commissioner for Torkham accepted the delivery.
Latest News
Japan reopens embassy in Kabul
Takashi Okada, Japan’s ambassador to Afghanistan, says his country has decided to reopen its embassy in Kabul after the new government ensured Tokyo about its security.
Enamullah Samangani, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s deputy spokesman said in a tweet that Takashi Okada raised the issue yesterday during a meeting with Abdul Kabir, the IEA’s political deputy prime minister in Kabul.
According to him, the Japanese ambassador to Afghanistan has said that his country continues to support the Afghan people and is ready to work with the IEA on this issue.
Takashi Okada added that in order to build trust in this regard, Japan is increasing its aid to Afghanistan in the first step.
Latest News
Chinese officials reportedly in Afghanistan to explore lithium projects
Officials representing several Chinese companies are in Afghanistan to conduct on-site inspections of potential lithium projects, Reuters reported.
Citing China’s Global Times, Reuters reported that representatives of five companies obtained special visas, arriving in Afghanistan in early November, via the China Arab Economic and Trade Promotion Committee in Kabul and Afghanistan’s mining ministry.
Ganfeng Lithium, China’s biggest lithium producer, told Reuters it was unaware of the trip.
Afghanistan is rich in resources ranging from copper, lead, zinc, gold, oil and gas, bauxite, coal, iron ore and rare earths. It also has large reserves of lithium, a key component used for the batteries of electric vehicles.
Chinese state media and industry sources have said China could contribute to post-war reconstruction and develop resource projects in Afghanistan, though the necessary infrastructure will take years to build and security issues may intervene.
