Latest News
Slain ex-journalist’s father appeals to UNSC to ensure justice is carried out
(Last Updated On: December 27, 2020)
In a letter to the UN Security Council, the father of slain former journalist Yama Siawash has called on the organization to help the family get answers and cooperation from the relevant authorities in connection with the investigation into his son’s assassination.
In his letter, Mohammad Dawood Siawash said if government closes the case into his son’s death without finding out what happened, “the way it has routinely done with such cases during the past twenty years, we shall reserve our right to file our complaint with the ICCT in The Hague.”
Yama Siawash, who was a well known TV presenter until changing jobs recently, died in a targeted killing in Kabul on November 7.
At the time of his death he had been working as an advisor to the Central Bank, Da Afghanistan Bank, and had been travelling in an official vehicle when the explosion happened.
Dawood Siawash said: “And now due to the lack of attention by the Government of Afghanistan and the Bank in this regard, with tears and sighs and sighs from the tyranny of the Afghanistan government I am writing this appeal to you.”
He said both government and the bank have remained tight-lipped about the case and all his questions remain unanswered.
In his letter, the father stated the head of the bank had repeatedly requested his son join the organization. After turning down the position as spokesman, Yama Siawash eventually agreed to work for the bank as an advisor.
Yama Siawash had only been with the bank for three weeks when he was assassinated.
His father has repeatedly called for investigations to include tracking earlier routes of the vehicle his son had been traveling in as it had onboard GPS. He pointed out in the letter that the car had reportedly been parked in the bank’s car park for two days before being used to collect Yama from his home.
“An investigation must be carried out on the commuting route of the bank’s service car and its stops on its way from the bank to Makroryan 4 through GPS, covering the date of the aforementioned assignment through the date explosion took place,” the letter read.
He also stated that CCTV footage from cameras in the car park need to be worked through and also cameras at a Makroryan traffic intersection close to where the explosion happened.
He said other surveillance footage must also be collected from the blimp above the President Palace, which records all traffic movement in the area.
He said only once all of this information and footage had been collected could the investigation move forward.
Contrary to official reports that a magnetic IED had been the cause of the explosion, Dawood Siawash said the actual scene of the attack suggested it had been another type of explosive device – one that came from beneath the vehicle.
He also said the device had not been on a timer but all indications point towards it having been detonated by remote control.
“Experts say that the bomb planted in the car was not a time bomb as the congestion in Kabul’s traffic makes it impossible to predict how long it would take the car to get from the bank to Makrorayan 4th. Besides, Yama Siawash did not frequent his office at fixed hours. Therefore, there is a possibility of explosion via remote control.”
Dawood Siawash has pointed a fingure at the bank and accused it of not cooperating with security agencies investigating the assassination.
“The governor of the bank called Yama Siawash’s father after a day or two from the event and spoke in total indifference and cold blood of the cooperation of the security offices, the bank’s management refused to cooperate with the bodies who were interested in finding out the truth,” Dawood Siawash stated in the letter.
He then went on to list the family’s demands and said all avenues need to be followed up on to identify the killer and that all relevant security agencies need to cooperate in accordance with the law.
He also warned the authorities against tampering with evidence and said the family reserves “the right to request” a neutral crime investigation team from the UN.
“We want the government to identify Yama Siawash’s murderer as soon as possible, bring him to justice at a fair trial and punish him in accordance with the provisions of the law,” he stated in the letter.
“We believe that the silence, indifference and even the prejudiced justifications of the bank and the government during the week following Yama Siawash’s martyrdom are raising questions.
“We request the UN’s office to exert pressure on the Afghan government so that it identifies and detains the perpetrators of this murder in no time.
“If ever the government tries to leave the file of Yama Siawash’s murder into oblivion, the way it has routinely done with such cases during the past twenty years, we shall reserve our right to file our complaint with the ICCT in The Hague.”
In the letter, Dawood Siawash states the bank has a lot to answer to but in conclusion also asked the UNSC to help ensure the safety of him and his family and to help ensure justice is carried out.
Continue Reading
Latest News
Abdullah confirms next round of peace talks to be held in Doha
(Last Updated On: December 27, 2020)
Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the HCNR, on Sunday posted on his Twitter page that the leadership committee of the High Council for National Reconciliation has decided on a clear set of guidelines for the next round of peace talks which are expected to resume on January 5.
He also stated that a decision has been made to hold the talks in Doha, Qatar.
He said the leadership committee also voiced its appreciation of the support by the international community and the state of Qatar in terms of holding the negotiations.
This comes after Abdullah met with President Ashraf Ghani and his National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib at the Presidential Palace (ARG) on Sunday.
ARG stated that Abdullah and Ghani discussed the next round of peace talks, the time needed and the venue.
Two weeks ago both Ghani and Mohib called for the next round of talks to be held in Afghanistan.
Business
MoF rolls out hi-tech customs security system at two border crossings
(Last Updated On: December 27, 2020)
The Ministry of Finance said Sunday it has installed a new hi-tech security system at the Islam Qala and Hairatan customs departments at the border crossings in Herat and Balkh provinces respectively.
The decision to install the smart system came in the wake of efforts to cut down on customs fraud, officials said.
As part of the system, CCTV cameras have been installed and all vehicles moving through the border crossing are monitored as well as customs offices and clearing rooms.
The ministry said the installation of the systems will create transparency, prevent customs fraud and overweight consignments – which in turn will help cut down on corruption.
The ministry said this system is expected to be rolled out across all custom points across the country in the near future.
Officials said the system includes new digital scales, surveillance cameras and the installation of solar power units to combat the problem of electricity outages.
They said goods are weighed on digital scales which are connected to the ASYCUDA (Automated System for Customs Data) system, which digitally determines the weight of shipments and transmits them to the online Ascyda Customs system.
In addition to providing facilities for commercial shipments, this system measures the weight of the cargo correctly and stops officials from changing the figures manually, officials stated.
Latest News
Trump claims Afghan elections ‘better run, more secure’ than US polls
(Last Updated On: December 27, 2020)
Outgoing US President Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that a “young military man” said elections in Afghanistan were “far more secure and much better run” than the US presidential election of 2020.
This despite Taliban suicide bombings killing scores of innocent people during a 2019 Afghan presidential election that devolved into a monthslong political battle between candidates who both claimed victory, Task and Purpose reported.
Trump tweeted Saturday: “A young military man working in Afghanistan told me that elections in Afghanistan are far more secure and much better run than the USA’s 2020 Election.”
Trump wrote on Twitter: “Ours, with its millions and millions of corrupt Mail-In Ballots, was the election of a third world country. Fake President!”
Task and Purpose questioned the White House on this and asked what military branch the purported “young military man” served in or provide details of when and where the conversation occurred – but the White House failed to respond.
This comes as Trump continues to blame widespread voter fraud in the US presidential elections for his loss to president-elect Joe Biden.
So far nearly 60 lawsuits citing voter fraud and brought by Trump have been rejected by judges.
On December 1, Attorney General William Barr said “to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election,”
In response to Trump’s claims, US media has pointed out that the September 29, 2019, presidential elections in Afghanistan were certainly not safe for those voting and that over two million people cast their ballots amid Taliban threats of violence and attacks.
Trump’s comment about “better run” also came under question and media reports stated that Afghanistan initially failed to meet its deadline of having preliminary election results by October . 19.
Four months later, Afghanistan’s election commission declared President Ashraf Ghani the winner but campaign rival Abdullah Abdullah disputed the result.
Both sides claimed fraud and only in May this year did Ghani and Abdullah agree to a power-sharing agreement.
At one point both candidates even took the oath of office as president of Afghanistan.
Latest News17 seconds ago
Abdullah confirms next round of peace talks to be held in Doha
Latest News1 hour ago
Slain ex-journalist’s father appeals to UNSC to ensure justice is carried out
Business2 hours ago
MoF rolls out hi-tech customs security system at two border crossings
Latest News6 hours ago
Trump claims Afghan elections ‘better run, more secure’ than US polls
World6 hours ago
Nashville blast leads federal agents to search nearby house
Latest News4 weeks ago
Tehran blames Israel for the killing of Iranian scientist
Featured4 weeks ago
Iran’s plan to jail Afghan migrants sparks concern in Kabul
Featured4 weeks ago
Khamenei promises retaliation for killing of Iranian scientist
Latest News4 weeks ago
Gunmen behead man in Takhar – Officials
Featured4 weeks ago
US closes 10 bases as part of ‘murky’ withdrawal process
Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show part 1: Tension between Iran and US
Pas az khabar1 week ago
Pas Az Khabar: Pentagon lost track of sensitive equipment provided to Afghan forces: SIGAR
Sola1 week ago
Sola: Pakistan PM meets Mullah Baradar
Tahawol1 week ago
Tahawol: UN calls on parties in Afghanistan to reduce violence
Pas az khabar2 weeks ago
Pas Az Khabar: Waheed Omer’s reaction on Code 91 expenditure
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Miller says special forces likely to be last US troops in Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Female right’s activist becomes latest victim in string of assassinations
-
Latest News5 days ago
Peace talks team member tells Meshrano Jirga ongoing war is Haram
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban deputy head holding ‘consultations’ on peace talks with clerics and leaders
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan’s new visa processes in place and online applications accepted
-
Latest News5 days ago
Acting US secretary of defense pays unannounced visit to Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Anxious Kabul residents ask ‘Who is Next?’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan hold discussions on a new trade agreement with Afghanistan