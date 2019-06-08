Skillful Kidnapper Shot Dead, Four Women Rescued

(Last Updated On: June 8, 2019)

Afghan security forces have killed the head of a group of abductors and detained four others in northern Faryab province, Interior Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, Faryab police conducted an operation in Pashtunkot district of the province on Friday in which four women were rescued from captivity.

During the operation, the kidnapper was shot dead after he exchanged fire with the police forces, the statement said.

The statement further added that four other members of the group were also arrested by Afghan forces, the statement added.