(Last Updated On: June 11, 2018 12:11 pm)

At least three civilians and three policemen were wounded after armed gunmen attacked the house of a local police commander in Gereshk district of Helmand province, local officials confirmed on Monday.

The Greshk Police commander, Esmaeel Khapalwak said the incident took place late on Sunday night, one of the gunmen was killed and the other one succeed to escape.

No group has claimed responsibility behind the incident so far.