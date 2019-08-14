Six Taliban Militants Killed in Helmand Clash

(Last Updated On: August 14, 2019)

At least six Taliban insurgents were killed and three others wounded in a clash with Afghan security forces in southern Helmand province, Interior Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the clashes broke out after a group of militants attacked security outposts in Ghamsir district of the province on Tuesday.

The statement further said that three dead bodies of Taliban fighters have remained at the battleground.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incident.

Helmand is among the insecure province in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are operating in a number of its districts.