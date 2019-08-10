Six Taliban Militants Killed, 3 Arrested in Wardak Operations

(Last Updated On: August 10, 2019)

At least six Taliban insurgents were killed in operations by Afghan forces in central Maidan Wardak province, Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, Afghan Special Forces conducted an operation in Chak district of the province.

As a result, at least two Taliban fighters were killed and one militant was wounded, the statement said.

Afghan forces have also arrested one Taliban fighter during the raid, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Afghan forces conducted a separate operation in sayed Abad district in which at least four militants were killed and two others were detained, the statement further said.

During the raids a large weapons cache of Taliban was also destroyed, the statement added.

However, the Taliban claimed that the operation in Chak was on local residents’ houses and Afghan forces have arrested two civilians during the raids.