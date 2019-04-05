Six Taliban Militants Detained in NDS Special Forces Raid in Helmand

(Last Updated On: April 5, 2019)

A group of six Taliban militants has been arrested by the Afghan intelligence agency in western Helmand province, the agency said on Friday.

According to a statement released by the National Directorate of Security (NDS), the Afghan Special Forces conducted an operation on a Taliban stronghold in Nahr-e-Saraj district of Helmand.

At least six Taliban insurgents have been arrested during the military raids, who were active in the district, the statement said.

The group was also involved in destructive and equipping the Taliban insurgents in Sangin district in the province, the statement added.

The Taliban insurgent group has not made a comment about the report yet.