Six Taliban Fighters Killed in Balkh Airstrike

(Last Updated On: December 30, 2019)

At least six Taliban fighters were killed and nine others were wounded in airstrikes in Balkh province on Sunday, the 209 Shaheen Corps said in a statement.

The statement adds that the airstrikes were carried out in Chimtal district of the province.

“Six Taliban militants killed and 9 others were injured, while two vehicles, large amounts of weapons and equipment of the Taliban were also destroyed,” the statement said.

The statement said that four mines that had been planted by insurgents were also neutralized by Afghan forces during the operations.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Taliban designated deputy district governor for the Kashanda district of the province and four militants were killed in an airstrike.

The Taliban group has not made any comment in this regard.

Chimtal is one of the insecure districts in northern Balkh province where the Taliban militant group is actively operating.