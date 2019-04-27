Six People Killed in Parwan Operation

(Last Updated On: April 27, 2019)

At least six people including two civilians were killed in an operation conducted by the National Directorate of Security (NDS) in northern Parwan province on Friday night, a local official confirmed.

Alozai Ahmadi, a police commander in Parwan told Ariana News that the NDS Special Forces launched an air and ground clearance operation in Khazi villages and Robat area of Bagram district in the province on Friday night.

During the raid, two civilians were killed and the rest of the victims were not identified, Ahmadi added.

The Afghan forces have detained 15 local residents who were accused of cooperating with the militants, he said.

Meanwhile, Parwan police said that the operation was conducted without any coordination with them.

The Taliban militant group also said in a statement that at least seven civilians have been killed and seven others arrested by the NDS Special Forces.

However, the local residents have also staged a protest on Saturday and claimed that all victims were civilians.