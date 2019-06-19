Six-Party Meeting on Afghanistan Held in Russia

(Last Updated On: June 19, 2019)

A six-party meeting on Afghanistan with the participation of Russia, China, India, Iran, and Pakistan took place on Wednesday in Russia.

The office of National Security Advisor said in a statement that the meeting was held in the Ufa city of Russia.

According to the statement, at the meeting, Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib described Afghanistan’s vision toward peace, security and regional cooperation.

During the meeting, Mohib asked the regional countries to discuss issues with the Afghan government instead of holding talks with different groups and the suggestion was welcomed by the participants, the statement said.

In addition, Mohib said that President Ashraf Ghani took unprecedented actions for peace including holding a consultative Loya Jirga on peace and releasing of Taliban’s prisoners while Taliban has not shown any positive move as a good gesture.

This comes after reports emerged that a delegation of Taliban has visited Beijing and Tehran where they have hold meetings with Chinese and Iranian officials.