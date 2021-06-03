Latest News
Six Pakistani al-Qaeda militants killed in Helmand airstrike
Six Pakistani members of al-Qaeda on the Indian Subcontinent, along with eight Taliban members were killed in airstrikes on hideouts on Wednesday in Helmand Province.
According to the Ministry of Defense, a local al-Qaeda leader, Abbas, was among those killed in the airstrikes on Nawa district of Helmand.
A prominent Taliban commander, Mullah Shafiq, was also resportedly wounded in the airstrike – along with four other insurgents, the ministry said.
The Taliban pledged last year – when signing the US-Taliban agreement in Doha – to cut all times with al-Qaeda. However, in a UN Security Council report released on Wednesday, UN Monitors found the group not only poses an expanding threat to the Afghan government but that it remains close to al-Qaeda.
The two groups “show no indication of breaking ties,” even if they have temporarily tried to mask their connections, according to the report, although it notes that the Taliban calls this “false information.”
According to the UN report, 2020 was the “most violent year ever recorded by the United Nations in Afghanistan.”
But security incidents have risen over 60% in the first three months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.
Four killed in magnetic IED blast in Kabul
At least eight people were killed or wounded in a blast on Thursday in Kabul city, police said.
Kabul police said the incident occurred in PD6 in Charqala area when a private car was targeted in a magnetic IED explosion.
Four people were killed and more than four were wounded in the blast, police said.
The wounded victims were taken to hospital, police added.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the blast.
Police have started investigations.
US military says it mistakenly killed 20 Afghan civilians last year
The US military says air and ground operations it conducted in Afghanistan last year unintentionally killed 20 civilians.
According to an annual report on civilian casualties submitted to Congress, the US Department of Defense (DoD) “assesses that there were approximately 23 civilians killed and approximately 10 civilians injured during 2020 as a result of US military operations.”
The Pentagon said in addition to the 20 deaths in Afghanistan, five people were injured in the country. The deaths and injuries took place in seven air and ground operations in January and February, the report said.
The number of civilians killed last year is far lower than in previous years.
In 2017, by contrast, the US military said it had killed nearly 500 civilians.
According to the report, although Congress allocates $3 million annually for financial compensation to the families of victims, no compensation has been paid to the victims killed and injured in 2020.
However, the number of victims that the Pentagon took responsibility for in its report is far below figures compiled by NGOs about civilian death tolls in areas where the US military is active, RFE/RL reported.
The monitoring group Airwars, which tracks civilian victims of air strikes, cited the United Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), and said it counted 89 deaths and 31 people wounded in operations by US-led coalition forces.
Pentagon reports military leaders planning post-withdrawal financial support
Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said on Wednesday that the US is currently focusing on the post-withdrawal support process, which he says will be largely financial.
In a press briefing Wednesday, Kirby said: “I want to stress … that, right now, the focus of the post-withdrawal support to the Afghan … National Defense and Security Forces is going to be largely through financial means, with some over-the-horizon logistical support.”
“For example, aircraft maintenance, that’s really where the focus of the efforts are,” he said.
Marine Corps General Kenneth F. McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, and his staff are working now to develop that plan in Afghanistan before the US leaves, Kirby said.
The Defense Department is also working with the State Department regarding the diplomatic efforts required for over-the-horizon basing opportunities in the region, he added.
Financial support for the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces — meant to provide resources for such things as salaries for soldiers and police — is expected to continue much as it has for most of the last 15 years, Kirby said.
Over-the-horizon capacity includes the ability to continue to protect the United States from the terrorist threats that exist in any nation in the region, even if the US is not specifically in that country. The US already has such capabilities in the Middle East, and more will come.
“We already have at our disposal over-the-horizon counterterrorism capabilities to support our desires that no additional threats to our homeland can emanate from Afghanistan,” Kirby said.
“That said … we want to have additional capabilities, and we’re working through that,” he added.
Kirby also explained why it’s important, once the US leaves Afghanistan, that the airport in Kabul remains secure and open to operations.
“The airport would provide, obviously, aside from the transportation support for people and for equipment … it would also provide a needed logistical hub, not just for our embassy, but for the embassies of other nations that want to maintain diplomatic presence there in Afghanistan,” he said.
“Obviously, in a country like Afghanistan, security of that logistical hub is important, and you want to make sure that, that it can … be properly ensured and protected.”
