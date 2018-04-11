Six Members of One Family Killed in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: April 11, 2018 1:17 pm)

Four brothers have reportedly killed their uncle, his wife and four sons of them over an old family dispute during the night in the eastern Nangarhar province, local authorities confirmed.

According to the statement issued by Nangarhar’s media office, all the murderers could manage to escape the area after the incident.

However, later local officials confirmed to media that a man, Zarif, was arrested in connection to the incident by local police forces.

Zarif has reportedly confessed his crime and said that it was committed due to some personal disputes.

“The incident took place last night in Naghlo village of Behsood district on the house of a man named Salaam,” the statement noted.

Two people including a child were also injured in the incident which have been taken to hospital for the treatment.

This is the second deadly incident within two days in Nangarhar province.