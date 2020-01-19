Six members of a family killed in cold blood – Faryab

(Last Updated On: January 19, 2020)

The Taliban militants have shot killed six members of a family in northern Faryab province, local officials confirmed.

The governor of Faryab Naqibullah Faiq said the incident took place Saturday at around 7:15 pm in Andkhoi district of the province.

According to Faiq, a number of Taliban insurgents broke into a house in Khanaqa village of Andkhoi district, Faryab, and shot the household in cold blood.

He added that six people – two men, two women, a baby girl, and a 14-year-old girl included – have been killed, and a woman and her kid have been wounded in the shootout.

The Taliban have denied all sorts of involvement in the incident, in a statement adding that the killing has been the result of some personal vendetta.