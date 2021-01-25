World
Six Malian soldiers killed by gunmen in coordinated attacks
Gunmen in Mali killed at least six soldiers and wounded 18 others in two coordinated attacks in the centre of the African nation on Sunday morning, an army spokesman told Reuters.
The attacks occurred at around 3 am in the villages of Boulkessi and Mondoro in the Mopti region, sparking a gunfight between the armed group and the army, said Colonel Souleymane Dembelé. About 30 assailants were killed, he said.
It is not yet clear who carried out the attack.
Mali’s central and northern regions have for years been home to jihadist groups with links to al-Qaeda and Islamic State (Daesh), Reuters reported. They control large areas of the remote desert and regularly carry out raids on the army and civilians.
They have also used the area as a launch pad to carry out attacks across neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso, destabilising the whole region and sucking in thousands of international troops.
Four United Nations peacekeepers were killed and five wounded in central Mali this month after a convoy struck an explosive device and came under fire, Reuters reported.
World
Eleven trapped miners in China rescued after 14 days underground
Chinese rescuers pulled 11 gold miners to safety on Sunday after they were trapped underground for 14 days.
State broadcaster CCTV reported that most of the rescued miners were in a good condition but 10 were still unaccounted for.
Reuters reported that the first miner was brought to the surface on Sunday morning and a black blindfold was shielding his eyes from daylight.
The miner was extremely weak, CCTV reported. Rescue workers wrapped the barely responsive man in a blanket and took him to hospital by ambulance.
According to Reuters, over the next few hours, 10 miners from a different section of the mine, who had been getting food and medical supplies down a shaft from rescue workers last week, were brought out in batches.
“We made a breakthrough this morning,” chief engineer at the rescue centre, Xiao Wenru, told the Xinhua news agency.
“After clearing these broken, powdery pieces, we found that there were cavities underneath … our progress accelerated.”
Officials had said on Thursday it could take another two weeks to drill a rescue shaft through blockages to reach the group of 10.
Reuters reported that China’s mines are among the world’s deadliest. It recorded 573 mine-related deaths in 2020, according to the National Mine Safety Administration.
The January 10 explosion in the Hushan mine in Qixia, a major gold-producing region under the administration of Yantai in coastal Shandong province, trapped 22 workers about 600 metres (2,000 feet) underground.
More than 600 rescuers have been on the site working to reach the men.
World
UN warns staff against flying Pakistani airlines
The United Nations, and subsidiary agencies, has cautioned its staff against flying with any Pakistani airlines.
The UN warning comes after the ongoing pilot license scandal, wherein pilots were flying with fake licenses.
The statement names 14 Pakistani airlines, including the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).
According to an advisory from the United Nations Security Message System (UNSMS) employees have been barred from flying on any Pakistan registered carrier, even domestically.
The Pakistan-registered airlines listed in the advisory include Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Air Eagle, Air Indus, Air Blue, Aircraft Sales and Services, Askari Aviation, Hawk Adventure Air, Hybrid Aviation, IAMC Airline, Meezab Aviation, Rayyan Air, Serene Air, Star Air Aviation and Vision Air International.
“Due to an ongoing investigation of the CAA (Civil Aviation Authority) Pakistan…due to dubious licenses caution is advised on the use of Pakistan-registered air operators,” the advisory stated.
The news about fake licenses of PIA pilots was revealed by Pakistan’s aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan in July last year.
The news shocked aviation regulators globally and raised critical safety issues.
At that time Khan said that possibly 30 percent of the country’s pilots had fake licenses and weren’t qualified to fly.
Latest News
Trump’s impeachment trial to start in two weeks
Former US President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial will begin in two weeks, the Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said.
This will be the first such trial to take place after a president has left office. Donald Trump meanwhile also became the first president in US history to be impeached twice.
Schumer said late Friday that Trump’s impeachment trial will begin in the week of February 8.
“The Senate will conduct a trial of the impeachment of Donald Trump. It will be a full trial. It will be a fair trial,” Schumer said.
The top Democratic leader in the Senate announced the schedule after reaching an agreement with Republicans, news agencies reported.
According to the timeline, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will send the article of impeachment to the Senate on Monday, triggering the start of the former president’s trial on the charge of “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly riot at the US capitol on January 6.
The initial proceeding will begin Tuesday, and Trump’s legal team will have time to prepare the case before opening arguments begin in February.
The timeline amounts to a two-week delay and allows the Senate to conduct normal business as a new administration takes charge.
Trump was impeached for inciting a mob of his angry supporters who ransacked the US Capitol building in an attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election, which Trump falsely claimed was “stolen.”
