Six Killed as Car Overturns in Kandahar

(Last Updated On: August 24, 2019)

At least six people were killed and 12 others wounded in a traffic accident in southern Kandahar province, local officials confirmed.

The incident has taken place in Maiwand district of the province early on Saturday morning, the deputy head of provincial Traffic Department, Sardar Mohammad Nasiri said.

Nasiri said the vehicle was on his way from Grishk to Kandahar when the car overturned on the highway due to the poor state of the road and carelessness by the driver.

At least killing six people including three women and two children and an old person were killed and 12 others wounding in the incident, he added.

Most of the traffic accidents are basically because of the carelessness, high-speed driving, insufficiency of traffic signs, and bad condition of the roads.