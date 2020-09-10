Featured
Six ‘high risk’ Taliban prisoners fly out of Kabul for Doha
Six ‘hardcore’ Taliban prisoners left Kabul on Thursday evening onboard a flight to Doha, government officials told Reuters.
One official said the six will remain in Qatar under supervision at least until November when they might be transferred back to Kabul.
These six Taliban prisoners – the last of 5,000 to be freed – are considered “high risk” after masterminding some of the worst attacks in Afghanistan, killing foreign nationals and known drug kingpins.
President Ashraf Ghani has until now hesitated to release these prisoners, especially after France, Australia and the US objected as some were responsible for the deaths of their nationals.
However, the delay in releasing these prisoners has been a stumbling block in the way of starting peace talks – which are scheduled to be held in Doha, where the Taliban has a political office.
No further details were given on the six prisoners or on the logistics behind their transfer.
COVID-19
Time to plan transport of COVID-19 vaccines is now: IATA
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called on governments around the world to start planning for the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines once approved and available.
IATA said in a statement that air cargo plays a key role in the distribution of vaccines under normal circumstances and that this will be critical to efficient transport and distribution of a vaccine when the time comes.
However, governments will need to plan accordingly well in advance and with industry stakeholders.
“Safely delivering COVID-19 vaccines will be the mission of the century for the global air cargo industry. But it won’t happen without careful advance planning. And the time for that is now,” said IATA’s Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac.
“We urge governments to take the lead in facilitating cooperation across the logistics chain so that the facilities, security arrangements and border processes are ready for the mammoth and complex task ahead,” he said.
“Delivering billions of doses of vaccine to the entire world efficiently will involve hugely complex logistical and programmatic obstacles all the way along the supply chain. We look forward to working together with government, vaccine manufacturers and logistical partners to ensure an efficient global roll-out of a safe and affordable COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.
IATA stated that vaccines must be handled and transported in line with international regulatory requirements, at controlled temperatures and without delay to ensure the quality of the product.
The association stated that while there are still many unknowns (number of doses, temperature sensitivities, manufacturing locations, etc.), it is clear that the scale of activity will be vast, that cold chain facilities will be required and that delivery to every corner of the planet will be needed.
Security is also of paramount importance, stated IATA. Vaccines will be highly valuable commodities. Arrangements must be in place to ensure that shipments remain secure from tampering and theft.
“Processes are in place to keep cargo shipments secure, but the potential volume of vaccine shipments will need early planning to ensure that they are scalable,” IATA stated.
IATA also warned governments to take into consideration the diminished cargo capacity in the air transport sector after passenger traffic has downsized and networks have moth-balled many aircraft.
The potential size of the delivery is enormous. Just providing a single dose to 7.8 billion people would fill 8,000 747 cargo aircraft, IATA stated.
“Even if we assume that half the needed vaccines can be transported by land, the air cargo industry will still face its largest single transport challenge ever. In planning their vaccine programs, particularly in the developing world, governments must take very careful consideration of the limited air cargo capacity that is available at the moment. If borders remain closed, travel curtailed, fleets grounded and employees furloughed, the capacity to deliver life-saving vaccines will be very much compromised,” said de Juniac.
Featured
US calls for ex-Afghan football chief’s arrest on sexual abuse charges
The United States has called for Keramuddin Karim, the former president of the Afghanistan Football Federation, to be arrested and prosecuted so that justice can prevail.
The US Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson said on Twitter Thursday that as FIFA found Keramuddin Karim guilty of sexual abuse the US calls “for justice for the brave Afghan women of @Afghanistanwnt who risked their lives to come forward & for the Afghan judicial system to run its course.”
#FIFA found Keramuddin Karim guilty of sexual abuse. We call for justice for the brave Afghan women of @Afghanistanwnt who risked their lives to come forward & for the Afghan judicial system to run its course. Victims are entitled to see justice done through a fair trail.
— Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson (@USAmbKabul) September 10, 2020
“Victims are entitled to see justice done through a fair trial,” he said.
This comes after an unsuccessful police operation to arrest Keram in Panjshir province last month.
At the time of the operation, a standoff between police and Keram’s gunmen ensued, with police eventually pulling back without having made the arrest.
Following the incident, Mohammad Amin Sediqi, the acting governor of Panjshir said local officials had not been consulted before the attempted arrest.
In July, President Ashraf Ghani called on the people of Panjshir to “expel” Keram from the province and “enforce the rule of law.”
“I will suspend and help prosecute any official engaged in corruption or abuse of authority, no matter where or at what location,” Ghani said.
Last year, the Afghan attorney general’s office issued an arrest warrant for Keram, after he was found guilty by FIFA of sexually abusing female football players.
FIFA also slapped him with a lifetime ban from football and fined him about $1 million.
In June last year, FIFA said Keram had “abused his position and sexually abused various female players, in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.”
However, following last month’s failed attempt to arrest Keram, no further developments have transpired.
Featured
Defense Ministry calls out Taliban on increased number of roadside bombs
Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said Thursday the Taliban had carried out 368 attacks in 22 provinces last week.
He said at least 49 civilians had been killed in these attacks and that dozens more had been wounded.
These figures do not however reflect Wednesday’s explosion in Kabul that targeted Vice President Amrullah Saleh’s convoy – killing at least 10 people.
The Ministry of Defense meanwhile tweeted Thursday that the Afghan National Army had in the past few days safely defused dozens of IEDs planted by the Taliban, intending to kill civilians.
In one Twitter post, the MoD said the Taliban “have increased planting explosives and IEDs on public roads to kill innocent people.”
On Wednesday alone, the Afghan National Army (ANA) defused 29 IEDs in Mawand district of Kandahar province.
Another 22 IEDs planted by the Taliban on public roads in Nahresaraj and Nadali districts of Helmand province were also discovered and defused.
“The IEDs were intended to kill civilians. TB’s explosive inflict heavy casualties on civilians, while ANDSF risk their lives to protect Afghans,” the MoD stated.
In another incident, a “large IED on a public road” in Sancharak district of Sar-e-Pul province was detected and defused on Wednesday and a further 10 were found in two districts in Farah province.
All were found on public roads and “intended to kill civilians”, said the MoD.
These reports reflect findings by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) in Afghanistan, which highlights serious conflict across the country in the past week.
In their weekly update Wednesday night, UNOCHA stated that 78,610 people had been displaced by conflict in the north-east in the past week.
Fighting resulted in the deaths of at least 11 civilians in Kunduz alone.
To date, the clashes in Kunduz have resulted in the displacement of an estimated 10,730 families (approximately 75,110 people).
Hundreds more have been displaced due to fighting In Takhar province, Badakhshan, and Baghlan.
In the eastern part of the country, fighting displaced 4,634 people and the security situation remained volatile in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces.
The security situation also remained volatile in the north with continued armed clashes between ANSF and insurgents in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan provinces.
During the reporting period – August 31 to September 6 – the security situation deteriorated across the south, UNOCHA stated adding that the threat of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) continued to hinder civilian movements between districts and provincial capitals in Helmand and Zabul provinces.
Their report stated that roads connecting Shah Wali Kot and Arghestan districts are reportedly contaminated with IEDs which is also affecting the movement of supplies to districts.
Also, in Uruzgan province, the road connecting Trinkot and Chinarto districts remained blocked affecting approximately 800 families (about 5,600 people) who are unable to access food and medical services.
UNOCHA stated that the security situation continued to be tense across the west.
In Ghor province, three civilians were killed in an IED explosion. They also stated that about 10,406 undocumented people returned to Afghanistan from Iran from 29 August to 3 September.
Fighting was also ongoing in Farah and Badghis provinces.
“Needs assessments of people affected by conflict are ongoing across the west,” UNOCHA stated.
The central parts of the country also remained volatile with violence ongoing in Kabul province.
