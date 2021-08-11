Latest News
Six countries urge EU not to halt deportations of unsuccessful Afghan asylum seekers
Six EU member states have sent a letter to the bloc’s executive warning against halting deportations of unsuccessful Afghan asylum seekers despite major advances of Taliban militants in their country, Reuters reported.
The Taliban, fighting to reimpose strict Islamic law after their 2001 ouster, have made sweeping gains in their campaign to defeat the government as U.S.-led foreign forces pull out, capturing a sixth provincial capital on Monday.
“Stopping returns sends the wrong signal and is likely to motivate even more Afghan citizens to leave their home for the EU,” Austria, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Greece and Germany said in the letter, which was posted on Twitter by a journalist for Belgium’s weekly Knack news magazine.
“This is why we urge you and your teams at the Commission to intensify talks with the Afghan government on how returns to Afghanistan can and will continue in the coming months.”
The European Commission said it had received the letter and would reply in due time, Reuters reported.
The issue is expected to come up at an online crisis meeting of EU domestic affairs ministers on Aug. 18, which was arranged mainly to discuss a surge of illegal border crossings from Belarus to EU member state Lithuania.
According to Reuters Poland and Latvia have also seen an increased flow of migrants from Belarus.
Since 2015, around 570,000 Afghans have requested asylum in the EU, the letter from the six EU countries noted, 44,000 in 2020 alone, making Afghanistan the second most important country of origin last year.
“We fully recognise the sensitive situation in Afghanistan in light of the foreseen withdrawal of international troops,” the countries said, adding that an estimated 4.6 million Afghans were already displaced, many of them in the region.
The six EU members urged the bloc to look into the possibility of providing the best support for refugees in neighbouring countries by increasing cooperation with countries such as Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran.
Belgium’s state secretary for asylum and migration, Sammy Mahdi, defended the initiative against criticism.
“That regions of a country are not safe does not mean that each national of that country automatically is entitled to protection,” he said on Twitter late on Monday, adding deportations of rejected asylum seekers from Afghanistan who are ordered to leave the country must remain possible.
Multilateral meeting on Afghan peace process held in Doha
The multilateral meeting on the peace process in Afghanistan convened Tuesday in Qatar’s capital of Doha, with participating parties calling for a political settlement to achieve enduring peace in the county, Reuters reported.
The talks were held at a time when Taliban announced the capture of the capital of western Afghanistan’s Farah Province, the seventh out of the country’s 34 provincial capitals in less than a week.
According to Reuters, the meeting saw attendees from China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, the United Nations, and the European Union.
Representatives of all parties agreed that a political solution through negotiation is the only way out for Afghanistan, and its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity must be respected at the same time.
The meeting also called for agreements on fundamental issues reached by all sides in a timely manner to jointly promote peace and stability in Afghanistan, and ultimately achieve a permanent and comprehensive cease-fire and form an inclusive government in the country.
In an exclusive interview with China Central Television (CCTV) that day, Yue Xiaoyong, special envoy for Afghan affairs with the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said the Chinese government will continue to play a constructive role in this respect, facilitating negotiations through various channels to promote peaceful settlement of the Afghan issue, Retuers reported.
“We are also working actively with Afghanistan to think about the peaceful reconstruction of Afghanistan in the future, and China is ready to make its contributions in this regard. In my opinion, the problem continues to develop now. China will make unremitting efforts with the international community, neighboring countries and countries in the region,” said Yue.
China, the United States, Russia and Pakistan will meet in Doha on Wednesday to further exchange views on Afghan issues of shared concern.
Biden says Afghan leaders must ‘fight for their nation’
Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on captured Afghan territory on Tuesday, now controlling 65% of the country, as U.S. President Joe Biden urged the nation’s leaders to fight for their homeland, Reuters reported.
Pul-e-Khumri, capital of the northern province of Baghlan, fell to the Taliban on Tuesday evening, according to residents who reported Afghan security forces retreating toward the Kelagi desert, home to a large Afghan army base, Reuters said.
Pul-e-Khumri became the seventh regional capital to come under the control of the Islamist militants in about a week. https://graphics.reuters.com/AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/FLASHPOINTS/lbpgnrazjvq/index.html
“Afghan leaders have to come together,” Biden told reporters at the White House, saying the Afghan troops outnumber the Taliban and must want to fight. “They’ve got to fight for themselves, fight for their nation.”
According to the Reuters the U.S. president said he does not regret his decision to withdraw, noting that Washington has spent more than $1 trillion over 20 years and lost thousands of troops. He said the United States continues to provide significant air support, food, equipment and salaries to Afghan forces.
In Kabul, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he was seeking help from regional militias he has squabbled with for years. He appealed to civilians to defend Afghanistan’s “democratic fabric.”
In Aibak, a provincial capital between the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif and Kabul, Taliban fighters were moving into government buildings. Most government forces appeared to have withdrawn, Reuters reported.
“The only way is self-imposed house arrest or to find a way to leave for Kabul,” said tax officer Sher Mohamed Abbas, when asked about living conditions in Aibak.
“But then even Kabul is not a safe option anymore,” said Abbas, who supports a family of nine.
The north for years was Afghanistan’s most peaceful region, with only a minimal Taliban presence. The militants’ strategy https://graphics.reuters.com/AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/FLASHPOINTS/lbpgnrazjvq/index.html appears to be to take the north, and border crossings in the north, west and south, and then close in on Kabul.
The Taliban, battling to defeat the U.S-backed government and reimpose strict Islamic law with peace talks at an impasse, met little resistance as they swept into Aibak on Monday.
A spokesman for the group’s political office told Al Jazeera TV on Tuesday that the group is committed to the negotiation path in Doha and does not want it to collapse.
Taliban forces now control 65% of Afghanistan, threaten to take 11 provincial capitals and seek to deprive Kabul of its traditional support from national forces in the north, a senior European Union official said on Tuesday.
The government has withdrawn from hard-to-defend rural districts to focus on holding population centers. Officials have appealed for pressure on Pakistan to stop Taliban reinforcements and supplies flowing over the border. Pakistan denies backing the Taliban.
The United States has been carrying out some air strikes to support government troops. Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said the strikes were having a “kinetic” effect on the Taliban, but acknowledged limitations.
“Nobody has suggested here that air strikes are a panacea, that will solve all the problems of the conditions on the ground. We’ve never said that,” Kirby said.
Doha meeting underway amid escalating violence across Afghanistan
A three-day meeting between the representatives of the Afghan government, the Taliban, the US, and a number of foreign countries kicked off in Doha, Qatar, amid intensified clashes between the Afghan forces and the militants across Afghanistan.
Participants will discuss the Afghan peace process, sources said.
The Afghan delegation includes Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi, State Minister for Peace Affairs, and Chief Negotiator Masoom Stanekzai.
Special Representatives of the UN, Qatar, US, UK, EU, China, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan are participating in the meeting.
Meanwhile, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad left Washington for Doha over the weekend, where he is expected to push the Taliban to stop their military offensive and engage in peace talks with the Afghan government.
“The increased tempo of Taliban military engagement, resulting in civilian casualties in armed conflict between the sides, and alleged human rights atrocities are of grave concern,” the State Department noted.
“A negotiated peace is the only path to ending the war, and the United States will continue to work with all parties and with regional and international stakeholders to advance a consensus on a political settlement.”
Feraidoon Khozon, a spokesman for the HCNR, stated: “Afghan delegation will convey its message of reduction in violence and accelerating peace negotiations in this meeting.”
Former President Hamid Karzai has also called on the Taliban to stop violence, warning the group could face a national uprising by the people.
“If they do not stop attacking Afghan homes and villages and attack the dignity of the Afghans, there will be an uprising against them, as has happened before, and I, as an Afghan citizen, will support that uprising,” Karzai said.
