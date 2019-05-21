Six Civilians Killed in Irresponsible Armed Groups Gunfight in Takhar

(Last Updated On: May 21, 2019)

At least six civilians were killed after clashes erupted between two irresponsible armed groups in Takhar province of Afghanistan, a security official said.

Local officials and residents of Chah Ab district said on Tuesday that two irresponsible groups are fighting in the district since the last two days.

According to the reports, armed men of Bashir Qanet, an irresponsible commander of Hizb-e Islami, and senator Afzal Shamal are fighting each other.

Local residents further said that government offices and schools are closed and residents cannot go out from their homes due to fierce fighting.

Meanwhile, Hashmatullah Muslim the Acting Police Chief of Takhar said that six civilians and an irresponsible gunman have been killed as a result of the clashes.

He added that security forces have been deployed to the area to control the situation.

This comes as this week at least 10 people were killed and seven others injured after clashes erupted between another irresponsible armed group and residents of a village in Rustaq district of the province.