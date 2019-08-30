Six Captives Rescued From Taliban Prison in Ghazni

At least six people were rescued from a Taliban prison in an operation by Afghan Security and Defend Forces in central Ghazni province, the Defense Ministry said.

In a statement released on Friday, the Ministry of Defense said that the operation was conducted in Giro district of the province on Thursday.

Afghan forces have rescued six people who were kept in the Taliban captivity in the district, the statement added.

The statement further said that Afghan forces have also arrested a militant during the raids.

The Taliban prison and a weapon cache of the group were completely destroyed in the operation, the statement said.

The Taliban yet to make a comment about the incident.

Ghazni is among the volatile provinces in the center of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.