Six Biometric Devices Missing in IEC’s Kabul Office

(Last Updated On: October 5, 2019)

Six biometric devices and several memory cards of these devices are missing in the Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission’s (IEC) Kabul office, an official said on Saturday.

“Someone has removed the SD cards of twenty one devices and six devices were taken by forces. We have the documents for processing,” said, Mawlana Mohammad Abdullah, a member of the IEC.

At the same time, candidate agents expressed their concern about slow processing of the soft data.

“The process of transferring data to the digital data center is said to be slow due to a weak internet connection it is a matter of concern,” said Mohammad Younus Nawandish, an observer of the Stability and Partnership electoral ticket led by Abdullah Abdullah.

Mr. Nawandish claimed that the internet problem existed for the last three days while it could be solved in hours.

Meanwhile, the result sheets of more than 21,000 polling stations have been transferred to the IEC national data center.

Afghanistan’s presidential election was held on September 28 despite of Taliban’s repeated threats.

More than 9.6 million voters were registered with the Independent Election Commission to cast their votes but the turnout was very low.

According to the IEC, nearly 2.7 million votes have been cast in the presidential elections across the country.

The preliminary results is scheduled to be announced on Oct. 19 and final ones on Nov. 7.

If none of the candidates win over 50 percent of votes in the first round, the two leading candidates will enter a runoff.