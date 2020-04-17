Six Afghan workers of Bagram airfield killed – Parwan

At least six workers of Bagram airbase, the largest US military base in northern Parwan province of Afghanistan, late on Thursday night, a local official confirmed.
The incident happened at around 9:40 p.m. Thursday in the Bagram district of Parwan province.
Wahida Shahkar, a spokesperson for the Parwan governor told Ariana News that armed men affiliated with the Taliban attacked at 10 local contractors of the Bagram Airfield while they were in a vehicle on their way to their homes.
She said, as a result, the attack also left three of the airfield’s workers wounded.
The Taliban in a statement has denied involvement in the attack