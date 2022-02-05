(Last Updated On: February 5, 2022)

The U.S. military said on Friday that a single Islamic State (Daesh) bomber killed 13 U.S. troops and at least 170 Afghans at Kabul airport last August, not the complex attack originally suspected, and that it could not have been prevented with the resources on hand.

Briefing reporters on the results of a military inquiry, Marine General Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said the bomb sent 5mm ball bearings ripping through a packed crowd at the airport’s Abbey Gate. The investigation found no definitive proof of any gunfire, Reuters reported.

“I want to acknowledge that the investigation differs from what we initially believed on the day of the attack,” McKenzie said. “At the time, the best information we had in the immediate aftermath of the attack indicated that it was a complex attack by both a suicide bomber and ISIS-K gunmen,” he added, using an acronym for Islamic State’s Afghan affiliate.

Single bomber carried out Kabul airport attack, U.S. military says

