SIGAR reports Afghanistan heading for humanitarian disaster due to COVID-19
With limited resources to deal with the spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan and high poverty levels inhibiting compliance with government-mandated lockdowns, experts have warned that the country is headed for a humanitarian disaster.
As of mid-July, Afghanistan had reached 35,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,094 deaths but public-health officials warned that actual cases are likely much higher given the government’s low testing capacity.
In addition, COVID-19 has likely pushed Afghanistan into a recession, overwhelmed the country’s basic health-care system and the numbers infected and dead are likely to be vastly undercounted, a new report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) stated this week.
According to the report, released on Thursday, testing remains limited, but nearly 43 percent of samples were testing positive as of July 15, one of the highest rates in the world.
The overwhelming effect of the virus has, as UNAMA head Deborah Lyons put it, cast “a huge shadow” over Afghan daily life.
According to the report, as of July 15, the number of reported deaths remained low at just 1,094, but this figure may vastly undercount the true toll of the virus as not only has the testing capacity remained limited but many Afghans do not have access to medical facilities.
At the end of June, the Asia Foundation’s country director wrote: “I have been unable to keep track of the growing number of deaths among my own acquaintances, relatives, and friends’ families.”
While the governor of Kabul Mohammad Yaqub Haidari said at a press conference in June that the city’s ambulance service had reported an average of approximately 33 deaths per day.
SIGAR reported that commenting on the lack of an accurate death count, the head of a Kabul-based hospital dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients estimated that roughly 75 percent of those who died at the hospital had not been tested.
The report also stated that available COVID-19 data points to rapid spread with undetected infection.
As of early June, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health could test only 2,000 of the 10,000–20,000 samples received daily, according to the International Rescue Committee (IRC), a humanitarian-oriented nongovernmental organization.
“Consequently, up to 90 percent of potential cases are not being tested,” the report read.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s positivity rate – or the proportion of tests that return a positive result divided by the total number of tests conducted – was nearly 43 percent, as of July 15.
SIGAR stated that this was one of the highest positivity rates in the world, based on data collected by Johns Hopkins University (JHU) and, separately, by the IRC.
Overall, the IRC said, Afghanistan faced a “humanitarian disaster.”
“The potential for disaster is heightened by the probability that the pandemic will have secondary effects on broader health outcomes,” the report stated.
In addition to this, SIGAR reported that the economic shock of the pandemic – including increased unemployment, food-supply disruptions due to border closures, and rising food prices – has exacerbated Afghans’ food insecurity, already impacted by the ongoing conflict and high poverty levels.
In May, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a common global scale for classifying the severity and magnitude of food insecurity and malnutrition, warned that about one-third of Afghanistan’s estimated 32.2 million people remain in either a crisis or emergency state of food insecurity and require urgent action.
Another challenge the Afghan government is facing is the lack of public cooperation over public-health recommendations.
SIGAR stated that although information campaigns have been launched to help curb the spread of the virus, Afghans are increasingly moving about in Kabul.
Health officials have warned that the public was not paying sufficient attention to the crisis.
Meanwhile, public-health conditions in areas under Taliban control remain unclear, SIGAR reported.
According to them, the group has released messages and videos as part of a public relations campaign highlighting its COVID-19 response, including enforcing quarantine.
“Yet, as aid officials have argued, it has been difficult to assess the effectiveness of the Taliban’s actions,” the report stated.
In addition to this Afghanistan also lacks the medical equipment necessary to treat patients diagnosed with COVID-19.
SIGAR stated that while the Afghan government approved the purchase of 500 ventilators in April, the country’s hospitals currently have only 300 ventilators to help patients.
“Furthermore, Kabul hospitals have also reported a severe lack of oxygen, resulting in relatives bringing makeshift oxygen balloons to help suffering patients,” the report stated.
The pandemic meanwhile has also had a severe impact on the country’s economy.
The IMF said that Afghanistan had likely entered a recession, forecasting that Afghanistan’s GDP would contract by three percent in 2020.
Projected economic contraction by other experts ranged from three percent to 10 percent.
Describing the outlook as “dire,” the World Bank said South Asia would likely experience its worst economic performance in the last four decades and predicted that Afghanistan would be the worst regional performer in 2020, other than the Maldives.
“The pandemic is inflicting severe economic and social damage, with its depth and duration subject to great uncertainty,” the IMF said.
Hong Kong postpones elections for a year due to Coronavirus outbreak
The Hong Kong government has postponed its parliamentary elections in September by a year due to a rise in the outbreak of Coronavirus, BBC reported.
Hong Kong is currently experiencing a rise in Covid-19 infections and based on the latest statistics, 121 new cases have been reported on Friday.
“However, the opposition has accused the government of using the pandemic as a pretext to stop people from voting. On Thursday, the government banned 12 pro-democracy candidates from running in the elections,” read the BBC report.
For 10 consecutive days, Hong Kong has registered more than 100 daily new cases.
The BBC report said, “Health experts have told the BBC that, with the reintroduction of social distancing measures, the rate of infection appears to have slowed, and they hope Hong Kong will be back to close to zero local infections within four to six weeks.”
This comes as HK has introduced strict new measures to fight the virus, banning gatherings of more than two people.
Hong Kong so far has had more than 3,273 confirmed cases of Coronavirus with 27 deaths and 1,751 recoveries.
Health officials face prosecution over COVID-19 response purchases
The Inspector General’s Office of Afghanistan has accused a number of current and former officials of the Ministry of Public Health of mismanagement, warning they could be prosecuted.
Addressing a press conference about the procurement of goods for the COVID-19 response on Saturday in Kabul, the Inspector General Ghezal Haris said officials failed to ensure transparency in utilizing government resources.
The inspector general said the office’s initial findings indicate a lack of transparency in the COVID-19 budget expenditure, saying goods had been bought at a much higher price than the market value. An example was that for a digital thermometer. In Badakhshan the price had been 12,000 AFs, in Herat 24,000 AFs and in Logar 91,000 AFs.
“Despite, the money having been allocated to fight the coronavirus, in some provinces, beds, mobile phones or 75-inch TVs have been purchased,” Haris said.
The Inspector General’s Office also found that although government paid to purchase new medical equipment, the authorities, in some cases, bought used medical equipment and supplies.
“Once the investigation is finished, a number of authorities from the Public Health Ministry and its provincial officials will be prosecuted over negligence, breach of statutory duty and misuse of government resources,” Haris said.
Meanwhile, the Inspector General’s Office found “poor management” in place at the Ministry of Public Health, saying that the ministry failed to define its priorities in terms of purchasing supplies and some had been unnecessary equipment and medication to fight COVID-19 could have been bought instead.
This comes just days after the US pledged a new aid package for the COVID-19 response in Afghanistan.
Last week, USAID said that the US has allocated more than $36.7 million to help the people of Afghanistan address the COVID-19 pandemic, and expedited $90 million in continued development assistance through the World Bank to support Afghanistan’s national health and education sectors and local government needs.
60 new Coronavirus cases registered – Afghanistan
Afghanistan saw a decline in the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the past recent days, as the country has recorded 60 cases in the past 24 hours.
The Ministry of Public Health said in its Coronavirus daily updates that the cases were registered in Kabul 7, Herat 18, Kandahar 1, Bamyan 11, Nangarhar 1, Badghis 6, Kunduz 4, Badakhshan 1, Parwan 1, Laghman 1, Kunar 5, Panjsher 2, and Kapisa 2.
It brings the total infections to 35,988 in the country.
The ministry, however, warned of the second wave of the virus in Afghanistan, asking people to follow the ministry’s directions to prevent contracting the COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the updates show 14 Coronavirus patients have lost their lives in the last 24 hours.
The deaths cases were reported in Kabul (13), and Helmand (1), bringing the total fatalities to 1225 in the country.
According to the updates, 52 patients have been recovered and fully discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.
So far, 24,573 people have recovered from the virus.
It comes as the United States allocated more than $36.7 million to help the people of Afghanistan address the COVID-19 pandemic, and expedited $90 million in continued development assistance through the World Bank to support Afghanistan’s national health and education sectors and local government needs.
“The entirety of this U.S. funding comes at a critical moment when Afghanistan is dealing with the effects of COVID-19. We must all work quickly to prevent the further spread of COVID-19; attend to the sick; put people back to work; and protect vulnerable women and children, who can become victims of rising domestic violence in these kinds of situations,” said Ambassador Ross Wilson, Charge D’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.
There are 15715850 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with 637615 deaths and 9588853 recoveries.
