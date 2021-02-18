SIGAR report shows shortcomings in some US programs for Afghan women

(Last Updated On: February 18, 2021)

Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) stated in a report released Thursday that despite hundreds of millions of dollars spent on efforts to support Afghan women and girls since 2002, some programs were designed on assumptions that proved to be ill-suited to the Afghan context.

In the Lessons Learned report, SIGAR head John F. Sopko stated that the shortcomings were found in an examination of 24 US gender-related programs.

“Some programs were designed based on assumptions that proved to be

ill-suited to the Afghan context and the challenges that women and girls faced.

“We found that establishing a correlation between program activities and related outcomes was not always possible, and in many cases, insufficient monitoring and evaluation of program activities made it impossible to assess the programs’ actual impacts,” he said.

The report stated that it is critical that US officials working on or in Afghanistan develop a more nuanced understanding of gender roles and relations in the Afghan cultural context – and work to ensure that US policies and programs are responsive to this context.

“US agencies also need to assess how to support women and girls without provoking backlash that might endanger them or stall progress,” read the report.

Sopko however pointed out that despite some shortcomings the importance of US backing for Afghan women’s rights should not be underestimated.

Almost $800 million has been spent in direct support of Afghan women and enormous progress has been made since 2002, including in the fields of health care and education.

The report stated meanwhile that “US and international diplomatic pressure can be instrumental in advancing women’s legal rights and participation in public life – in politics, government, media, and civil society.”

The report also noted that educating Afghan men and boys about gender equality issues and working with them as partners and advocates are critical to advancing women’s status and rights in Afghanistan.

“It is crucial that more women assume leadership positions in a wider range of Afghan government ministries, including at the cabinet level,” read the report.

However, the report stated that “US efforts to improve the lives of women and girls will continue to be constrained by significant barriers, especially insecurity and harmful sociocultural norms.”

In its recommendations to the US Congress, SIGAR suggested the current funding levels for Afghan women to improve access to health and education need to be preserved but that it be conditions-based so the Afghan government demonstrates its commitment to protecting the rights of women.

Among other recommendations made, SIGAR said the US Department of Defense also needs to spend between $10 million and $20 million a year to recruit and retain women in the military forces.

Among a list of other recommendations, SIGAR stated the US also needs to continue to support protective shelters for women and girls fleeing abuse, and increase mentorship and support to the Afghan National Police’s Family Response Units.

SIGAR also listed a host of recommendations for USAID with regards to protecting and empowering Afghan women. SIGAR stated the USAID administrator should ensure that job skills training for Afghan women are designed to be practical and responsive to market needs, and that the agency assesses the degree to which training expands participants’ knowledge and skills.

Reacting to this report, Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson said on Tuesday that the US’s commitment to Afghan women is steadfast.

“From 2002 to 2020, we invested over $785mln to improve outcomes in health, education, political/economic participation & access to justice for Afghan women,” he said.

“But our work was not without lessons learned – nor is it complete. Women worldwide are disproportionately affected by poverty, insecurity & harassment. Afghan women face formidable cultural, social, political & security barriers in exercising their constitutional rights,” he tweeted.

“Afghan men must also be champions of this critical issue; their future depends on full female representation so that Afghanistan might advance the gains and accelerate towards a more prosperous future,” Wilson stated.