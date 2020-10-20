Featured
SIGAR finds almost $19 billion lost to ‘waste, fraud and abuse’
Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said in their most recent report that as of December 19, US Congress appropriated nearly $134 billion since the 2002 fiscal year for Afghanistan reconstruction, of which nearly $19 billion was unaccounted for.
SIGAR stated in a report released last week: “Of that amount ($134 billion), SIGAR reviewed approximately $63 billion and found that nearly $19 billion of the amount reviewed was lost to waste, fraud, and abuse.”
On July 17, 2018, SIGAR responded to your request of September 17, 2017 (see Appendix III for a copy of the letter) seeking information about the amount of waste, fraud, and abuse SIGAR had identified through its oversight work.
SIGAR stated that in 2018 they reported they had identified $15.5 billion of waste, fraud, and abuse between SIGAR’s inception in 2008 and December 31, 2017.
🚨NEW Report: As of Dec 2019, Congress appropriated nearly $134 billion since FY 2002 for #Afghanistan reconstruction. Of that amount, SIGAR reviewed approx. $63 billion & found that nearly $19 billion of amount reviewed was lost to waste, fraud, and abusehttps://t.co/wcqzejZB5t
— SIGAR (@SIGARHQ) October 20, 2020
“Of this total, SIGAR identified approximately $12 billion in failed whole-of-government efforts related to US spending on counter-narcotics and stabilization programs in Afghanistan.
“We believe funds for these efforts were wasted because the programs did not achieve their intended purpose,” a statement by John F. Sopko, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction.
He said: “As promised in our July 2018 response to your request, we have updated the report to provide information on the total amount of waste, fraud, and abuse identified in SIGAR’s 111 published products and 55 closed investigations between January 1, 2018 and December 31, 2019.
“This report adds nearly $3.4 billion of waste, fraud, and abuse to the previously reported amount based on our review of SIGAR’s published products and closed investigations,” he stated adding that “of this total, we specifically identified approximately $1.5 billion in taxpayer funds that we believe were wasted, $300 million that were lost to fraud, and $34 million that we believe were lost due to abuse.”
Sopko stated that the remaining $1.6 billion was allocated to counternarcotics efforts that SIGAR believes was wasted.
SIGAR’s mandate is to review congressionally appropriated funds supporting reconstruction activities in Afghanistan and, therefore, our analysis represents just a portion of US government spending in Afghanistan.
Featured
Rashid Khan appeals for more Tests against cricket’s elite
Star cricketer Rashid Khan has appealed to cricket bodies to give Afghanistan the chance to play more tournaments against leading cricket teams in order to improve their game.
“To become a big player you have to play against the best,” Rashid told the TMS does the IPL podcast on Tuesday.
“When I came to the IPL at 17, I saw the players, their workouts and fitness, the net sessions and I realized how much work I needed to do to be much better and more consistent.
“We have played against Australia twice in five years – in the two World Cups – and it’s the same with England and New Zealand.
“Hopefully we get some games against them and the rest of the players get the same opportunity to get better.”
Rashid also said that Afghanistan’s rise into cricket’s top tier took him by surprise but said how proud he was.
“I feel so proud, coming from Afghanistan and being on this stage. It’s a dream for me, sometimes I think where I was five or six years ago and where I am now, it’s something very special for me,” Rashid said.
“When I was watching other leg-spinners a few years back, I would never dream that sometime in the future I will be someone else’s role model,” he said.
Since being afforded full membership to the ICC and associated Test status, Afghanistan has played just four Test matches, against the West Indies, Ireland and Bangladesh.
Australia, England, South Africa and New Zealand, the first four members of the Test cricket family, are yet to welcome Afghanistan into the fold in competition.
Featured
Qureshi warns against peace ‘spoilers’ during Hekmatyar meeting
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reportedly cautioned Hizb-e Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar on Monday against “spoilers” in the Afghan peace process and emphasized the importance of being vigilant.
Hekmatyar arrived in Pakistan on Monday as part of ongoing efforts by Afghan officials and politicians to push for peace in the country.
According to a statement issued by Qureshi’s office, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen “the close fraternal relations between the two countries.”
“The Foreign Minister stressed the importance of an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process.
“The Foreign Minister underscored that all parties must honor their respective commitments and work for reduction in violence leading to ceasefire. The Afghan leaders must seize this historic opportunity to achieve durable and sustainable peace in Afghanistan.
“The Foreign Minister also underlined the importance of exercising vigilance and guarding against the role of ‘spoilers’, both within and outside,” read the statement.
Qureshi also brought up the issue of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan and said it was important to make their return as part of the peace process.
Hekmatyar is on a three-day visit to Pakistan and will meet with other high-ranking officials.
Featured
Abdullah meets Rouhani to discuss Afghan Peace Process
Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah on Monday met with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani in his ongoing efforts to garner support from regional countries for the Afghan peace process.
After his meeting with Rouhani, Abdullah said: “We exchanged views on Afghan Peace Process, talks in Doha and bilateral relations.
“I thanked His Excellency and Islamic Republic of Iran for their principled and continued support to Afghanistan and the peace process.”
He also said Iran, as a neighbor, can play an important role to help advance the peace process in Afghanistan.
Speaking to Iran’s IRNA news, Abdullah said the people of Afghanistan want a lasting and acceptable peace for all Afghans, as well as the preservation of the achievements made over the past 19 years.
He also said cooperation between regional states can help advance the peace process and negotiations and achieve a successful outcome.
“The voice of the neighboring country is very important to us in consultation at the regional and international level,” he said.
