Sport
Short track mixed team relay gives China first Beijing gold
China won a first gold medal of their home Winter Olympics when they claimed the short track speed skating mixed team relay title on Saturday (February 5) ahead of Italy and Hungary.
Ren Ziwei, Wu Dajing, Fan Kexin and Qu Chunyu clocked two minutes 37.348 seconds over 2,000 metres in the final to kick off the host country’s Games in style at the Capital Indoor Stadium.
Wu won China’s only gold medal at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang.
China won five titles at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver and three in Sochi in 2014.
Walter Wallberg of Sweden soared to gold in the men’s freestyle moguls event, unseating favoured champion Mikael Kingsbury of Canada who took silver.
Wallberg, 21, fist-pumped the air and threw down his skis after he landed a Cork 1080 in a lightening fast run that lasted less than 24 seconds.
The slick performance earned him a final score of 83.23, as he edged his Canadian rival.
Wallberg’s win, four years after he was 21st at Pyeongchang 2018, was a surprise as Kingsbury, the most decorated moguls skier in history, was tipped to extend his winning streak.
Ursa Bogataj sent Slovenia into raptures when she won the women’s normal hill ski-jump gold, with compatriot Nika Kriznar claiming bronze as Germany’s Katharina Althaus had to settle for silver as she did four years ago.
No Slovenian had previously won an Olympic ski jumping gold, though Peter Prevc claimed silver and bronze in Sochi in 2014, the year the women’s event was added to the programme.
Bogataj nailed her second jump and joined her team mates in an anxious huddle as Althaus prepared to launch.
The German delivered a clean, long effort but it fell just short in points.
A blistering skiing display by Norway’s Johannes Thingnes Boe brought his team back form the dead as they claimed victory in a thrilling sprint finish to win the gold medal in the 4x6km mixed biathlon relay.
France took silver, nine-tenths of a second behind the Norwegians, with the Russian Olympic Committee team winning bronze, a further six-tenths of a second off the pace.
Boe’s brilliance allowed Norway to overcome some minor disasters as they seemed to set themselves up for victory only to throw the chance away before he rescued them at the end.
A superb display of shooting allowed Eduard Latypov to maintain a lead for the Russians as many others struggled, but Boe’s blistering power put Norway back in the mix ahead of the last lap behind the French in third place.
The Norwegian closed the gap and then decided to bide his time before accelerating into the home stretch to blast past his opponents, triumphantly punching the air as he crossed the line.
Dutchwoman Irene Schouten won gold in the women’s 3000m speed skating, coming from behind with her skating pair in the latter half of the race to extend her winning streak this season.
She finished the race with an Olympic record of three minutes 56.93 seconds
Italy’s Francesca Lollobrigida, who had led in the early stages of the final race, could not hold on to her lead and ended just over a second behind Schouten, winning silver.
Schouten’s time bettered the mark of 3.57.70 that Claudia Pechstein skated to win 3,000m gold at the 2002 Games in Salt Lake City.
Germany’s Pechstein, competing at a record-equalling eighth Winter Olympics at the age of 49, finished 20th and last, but became the oldest female Winter Olympian.
Sport
First gold of the Games won by Norwegian
Norway nabbed the first gold medal of the Winter Games on Saturday at the Beijing Olympics.
Norwegian Therese Johaug powered to victory to take the gold medal in the women’s skiathlon race, well ahead of Russian Natalia Nepryaeva and Austria’s Teresa Stadlober, who snagged the bronze medal, Reuters reported.
The number of cases of COVID-19 cases inside the Games bubble meanwhile hit the second highest since arrivals began after 45 new cases were detected on Friday. Organisers said the situation was under control and cases were confined to a ‘closed loop’.
The 2022 Winter Games are being held in Beijing in extraordinary circumstances with metal fences, robot bartenders, workers in hazmat suits and strict mask policies meant to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
At least one athlete said he was determined to make the most of it.
American snowboarder Shaun White, who became the face of the sport, winning three gold medals, said on Saturday the Beijing Olympics would be his last snowboarding competition and that he would retire from all contests.
White, 35, said he was “enjoying every moment” of his final Olympics in Beijing.
Sport
Beijing fans celebrate Winter Olympics opening ceremony under shadow of COVID
Beijing residents celebrated on Friday the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, whose preparations were beset by the pandemic and criticism over human rights in China, Reuters reported.
With China still sticking to a “zero Covid” policy despite the Omicron variant spreading fast across the globe, organizers decided last month not to sell tickets to the public, kept outside a “closed loop” of competitors and other personnel.
More than one hundred residents gathered in a community square in the Chinese capital to watch the event from a distance.
The ceremony in a partially-filled Bird’s Nest stadium – the scene of Beijing’s triumphant 2008 Summer Games launch – was filled with imagery of ice and snow, with Xi’s declaration followed by red-suited “skaters” sliding across virtual ice.
“I am very excited. Look at everyone, they are all excited. They are waving flags and cheering,” said 57-year-old Tan Yuping.
Other sports enthusiasts, including Zhang Keyao, gathered at a local bar.
“This time the Game is held at the gate of our house. I really want to go to watch the game and cheer for it. It’s a pity this time,” he said.
The Olympics will run from February 4 to 20.
Sport
Australia beat Afghanistan to secure third spot in ICC U19 WC
Australia beat Afghanistan in a close contest by two wickets to secure third position in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in Antigua on Saturday.
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda.
However two early wickets for William Salzmann (3-43), removing Nangeyalia Kharote and Allah Noor, reduced Afghanistan to 15 for two.
Mohammad Ishaq (34) and skipper Suliman Shafi (37) started to rebuild, adding 70 before the former was run out by Salzmann, the latter falling three balls later to Radhakrishnan.
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai took up the baton, making 81 as wickets continued to tumble around him, before becoming the ninth man to fall as Salzmann’s final victim with the score on 201.
Skipper Cooper Connolly (2-30) finished off the innings with his second wicket in the final over, leaving Australia with a manageable chase as they were set 202 to win.
Campbell Kellaway (51) and Teague Wyllie (13) put on a half-century stand for the first wicket before the latter was bowled by Nangeyalia to bring Radhakrishnan to the crease.
He and Kellaway added another 60 before a little wobble as Noor Ahmad removed both Kellaway and Connolly in quick succession.
Isaac Higgins joined Radhakrishnan, scoring 11 in a 40-run partnership, but when both were dismissed with 35 still required, a few nerves started to appear.
Lachlan Shaw (13) and Corey Miller (13) then added 26 to take Australia to the brink before three quick wickets gave Afghanistan hope.
They took it to the final over, but Joshua Garner (four not out) held his nerve to see Australia home.
