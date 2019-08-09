Shooting at Wedding Party; Four People Killed

(Last Updated On: August 9, 2019)

At least four people killed as the result of a shooting in a wedding party on late Thursday’s evening in Haroki village of northeastern Kapisa province.

The security officials confirm the incident and say that two former Jihadi commanders are amongst the victims.

Abdulshayeq Shorish, the Spokesperson to the Kapisa Police, tells ArianaNews that personal hostilities are behind the incident.

He adds that no information is available about the wounded people of the incident and the police officers are in the area to investigate the incident.

This comes as the existence of irresponsible gunmen, armed robberies, corruption, and the clashes between the local commanders in Kapisa province have arisen concerns for its residents.