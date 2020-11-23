Latest News
Shocking data finds 5 Afghan children killed or maimed every day
A new study has found at least 26,025 children have been killed or maimed in war-ravaged Afghanistan in the past 14 years – an average of five children every day.
The shocking findings, released by Save the Children, has spurred the organization on to join calls for increased humanitarian funding from donor countries at this week’s pledging conference in Geneva.
According to a statement issued by Save the Children, the study took into account child victims due to conflict between 2005 and 2019. The organization also stated that the COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated the crisis for children.
The UN estimates that currently, seven million children are in need of urgent help in Afghanistan.
Save the Children reported that between between 2017 and 2019 there were more than 300 attacks on schools, injuring or killing at least 410 students and teachers.
The organization stated that 93 percent of late primary school-aged children are not proficient in reading and 60 percent of school-aged children missing out on their education are girls,
The organization also stated that spending on education is presently 78 percent less than the average for the South Asia region and that 14 million people, nearly 50 percent of the country’s population, need humanitarian assistance.
In addition, more than seven million children are at risk of hunger just this year, three million children under the age of five suffer from under-nutrition and the UN’s humanitarian appeal is currently only 42 percent funded.
Chris Nyamandi, Save the Children’s Country Director in Afghanistan, said: “Imagine living with the constant fear that today might be the day that your child is killed in a suicide attack or an airstrike. This is the grim reality for tens of thousands of Afghan parents whose children have been killed or injured.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has added to children’s misery and must be addressed with new funding. But as the humanitarian needs rise higher than ever, it is a struggle to secure the funds needed to help people.
“This week’s conference is a crucial moment for donor governments to reaffirm their support to Afghanistan and its millions of children, at a time when it is needed more than ever,” said Mr Nyamandi.
As the 2020 Afghanistan Conference starts in Geneva, Save the Children called on the international community to increase funding for education, especially for girls, as well as protect the interests of people with disabilities and other vulnerable groups; increase spending on public health to support children, many of whom are having to live with life-altering injuries due to being caught up in the conflict; work with the government of Afghanistan to ensure national laws related to the protection of children are fully resourced and rolled out nationwide; secure an enduring peace settlement so that future generations grow up free from the fear of violence and death.
Featured
Taliban ignoring calls for reduction in violence: US envoy
Despite concerted efforts on the part of the United States to get the Taliban to reduce its levels of violence in the country, the group has failed to listen to calls from the US and in fact dislike being criticized.
Speaking virtually to the media on Monday, the US Chargé d’Affaires to Afghanistan Ross Wilson said the United States has not been able to convince the Taliban to scale down on violent attacks.
There has been a marked increase in violence by the Taliban since the signing of the US-Taliban deal in February in Doha.
In line with this, Wilson said: “We are deeply concerned about the Taliban’s [increase in] violence since February 29, it is not consistent with the terms that we believe we agreed upon with the Taliban.
“We have told the Taliban this very clearly and directly many times, they don’t like the criticism from us, they don’t like the implied criticism from the United Nations, from the EU from other international communities.
“I regret deeply that we have not yet had more success in and seeing or generally having resulting decrease in the level of violence of the very significant reduction that we believe was part of the deal in February and that has not materialized; certainly not that we have expected or that we would like to expect,” said Wilson.
Wilson added that he has also spoken to a number of media outlets to address challenges and threats against journalists and added that efforts are underway to find solutions.
“We strongly support free and independent media in this country; last week with media figures [we] talked about specific problem of assassinations, threats against journalists and how we in this country and other international firms can help to address that problem,” Wilson added.
Experts believe that the Taliban continue to use violence to gain points in peace talks.
Latest News
We don’t want charity; We want connectivity: Ghani
President Ashraf Ghani told delegates attending the Geneva Conference on Monday that Afghanistan wants to be self-sufficient but needs the help of the international community to achieve this.
He said regional connectivity was key to achieving this and said simply: “We don’t want charity; We want connectivity.”
He thanked Afghanistan’s partners for the investments made so far in the country and thanked those who could also see his vision of a connected country with a strong trade and transit footprint.
Ghani acknowledged “enormous waste” in expenditure had been recorded in the development of the country but recommended a strong asset management and monitoring program be introduced so as to attract large scale investment – especially from multinational companies.
He also stated that a sovereign, united, democratic Afghanistan can only be an asset to the region and to the rest of the world.
Ghani said this during his opening remarks at Monday’s donor pledging conference that will see international partners commit to funding for the Afghan government for the next four years.
Latest News
Calls for ceasefire increase as Geneva Donor summit gets underway
The 2020 Afghanistan Conference in Geneva titled “Peace, Prosperity, and Self-Reliance” has brought together around 70 countries and international organizations virtually who will discuss financial assistance to Afghanistan for the next four years.
The two-day summit was officially opened by Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar who said that currently, a reduction in violence is a priority for Afghanistan.
“We are grateful to our international and regional partners and to the UN to help start the negotiations. However the priority is reducing violence,” Atmar said.
“The end state of the peace process must be determined by the free will of Afghan people and be acceptable to the international community.”
He stated: “This end state is defined as a unified, sovereign and democratic Afghanistan where peace and stability are neither threatened from within nor from outside.”
First Lady Rula Ghani also addressed delegates and stated that the Taliban has intensified attacks against the Afghan forces since the start of the intra-Afghan talks in Doha.
“The government has made all concessions but Taliban intensified attacks, killings, and maintained ties with terror groups,” Ghani pointed out.
She said: “We want peace, we dream peace, we cherish peace. But we will adhere to important principles embedded in our Constitution, the values of our Republic.”
UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet asked the warring parties in Afghanistan to avoid causing civilian casualties, to cease targeting public facilities, ensure women participation, protect civic space, and address victims’ needs and ensure justice in the country.
