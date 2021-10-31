Latest News
Ship with hundreds of Afghan migrants docks at Greek port
A Turkish-flagged cargo ship carrying 382 mostly Afghan migrants docked safely at a Greek island’s port early on Sunday, two days after losing power in the Aegean Sea and sending out a distress signal.
Six people among what was the country’s biggest single influx of migrants in years were detained after the vessel, the Murat 729, was towed into Kos port by a Greek coast guard ship, the migration ministry said.
The other arrivals were taken to a reception centre on the island. Their stay at the centre, where they will be processed and quarantined, will be temporary, the ministry said.
Greece has been the main route into the European Union for asylum-seekers arriving from Turkey. The number of arrivals has fallen sharply since 2016 after the EU and Ankara agreed a deal to stop migrants from crossing to Greece.
Since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) takeover of Afghanistan in August, however, many EU states fear a replay of the refugee crisis of 2015, when nearly 1 million people, mainly Syrian refugees, arrived in the EU after crossing to Greek islands close to Turkey.
On Friday, Greece’s Shipping Ministry had asked Turkey to accept the ailing vessel’s return.
On Tuesday, four migrants, three of them children, drowned after a boat in which they and 23 others were trying to cross from Turkey to Greece sank off the island of Chios.
Tahawol: G-20 leaders summit discussed
IEA’s reclusive supreme leader makes rare public appearance
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) reclusive supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, made a rare public appearance in the southern city of Kandahar, IEA sources said on Sunday, belying widespread rumours of his death.
Akhundzada, known as the leader of the faithful or Amir ul Momineen, had not been seen in public even after the IEA’s August takeover of the country, giving rise to the speculation, Reuters reported.
A senior IEA leader who was present with Akhundzada during the appearance told Reuters the supreme leader had visited Jamia Darul Aloom Hakimia, a religious school in Kandahar on Saturday.
As the IEA unveiled its interim government in September after U.S.-led forces withdrew, the mysterious Akhundzada retained the role he has held since 2016 of supreme leader, the ultimate authority over the group’s political, religious and military affairs.
Though some officials say that Akhundzada has made unpublicised public appearances before, this was the first confirmed appearance of a man who has long kept a low public profile.
IEA arrests two gunmen after wedding party shooting
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) deputy minister of information and culture Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed on Sunday that two people have been arrested following the shooting at a wedding party on Friday night.
Mujahid said in a series of tweets on Sunday that three people, claiming to be IEA members, had arrived at the venue in a village in Nangarhar and ordered them to stop the music, before opening fire on the guests.
Three people died and several were wounded, he said.
“Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident and one has escaped and is being pursued,” Mujahid tweeted.
Mujahid said that the gunmen were handed over to officials.
