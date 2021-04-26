Shinwari takes over as Afghan Cricket Board CEO

(Last Updated On: April 26, 2021)

The Afghan Cricket Board on Monday announced the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Hamid Shinwari.

Shinwari replaces Rahmatullah Qureishi.

According to the ACB, Shinwari, who was the ACB’s CEO from 2010 to 2012, is a highly qualified candidate for the position and has a strong academic background.

Shinwari holds a Ph.D in health policy and management from Nanjing Medical University in China as well as a Masters degree in Public Health from the University of Queensland in Australia.

Apart from his health management qualifications, Shinwari also has a Masters in Business Administration from Preston University.

Addressing an introductory gathering with ACB staff, Shinwari said on Monday that his priorities will be focused on digitalization and policy building as well as system development at the organization.

Welcoming Shinwari, outgoing executive, Rahmatullah Qureishi, expressed his best wishes and said he is glad that a qualified candidate of Shinwari’s caliber will lead the organization.

Shinwari has in the past held senior management positions for a number of organizations – both local and international. He has also worked for USAID, the United Nations and OASIS among others.