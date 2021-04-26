Sport
Shinwari takes over as Afghan Cricket Board CEO
The Afghan Cricket Board on Monday announced the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Hamid Shinwari.
Shinwari replaces Rahmatullah Qureishi.
According to the ACB, Shinwari, who was the ACB’s CEO from 2010 to 2012, is a highly qualified candidate for the position and has a strong academic background.
Shinwari holds a Ph.D in health policy and management from Nanjing Medical University in China as well as a Masters degree in Public Health from the University of Queensland in Australia.
Apart from his health management qualifications, Shinwari also has a Masters in Business Administration from Preston University.
Addressing an introductory gathering with ACB staff, Shinwari said on Monday that his priorities will be focused on digitalization and policy building as well as system development at the organization.
Welcoming Shinwari, outgoing executive, Rahmatullah Qureishi, expressed his best wishes and said he is glad that a qualified candidate of Shinwari’s caliber will lead the organization.
Shinwari has in the past held senior management positions for a number of organizations – both local and international. He has also worked for USAID, the United Nations and OASIS among others.
Afghan refs make history after being selected for AFC Cup matches
The Afghan Football Federation has announced that Afghanistan’s Halim Agha Shirzad, an accredited international referee, has been selected as a referee for the B and C group stages of the AFC Cup matches in the West Asian region.
Nangiali Sadat has also been selected as an assistant referee for Group B and C matches.
The AFC Cup is the second official tournament after the AFC Champions League, which is played between the top clubs in the central, west and south of Asia.
The group matches will be held from May 21 to May 27 in Amman in Jordan.
Teams from Group B – Al Celt Jordan; Balata Center Palestine; Al Nasr Lebanon; and Moharraq Bahrain, along with Tishrin Syria, Al Faisali Jordan, and Al Sib Oman will compete, while Kuwait and Palestine (Group C) will also compete.
This is the first time Afghan referees will take part in Asia club tournaments – although Shirzad had been selected to participate last year. The tournament was however cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Afghan swimmer makes waves in World Para Series in Texas
Afghan swimmer Abbas Karimi won a silver medal at the World Para Swimming Series tournament in Texas on Friday evening in the men’s 50m butterfly S5 category.
Posting the news on his Facebook page, Karimi said: “I won this medal for 80 million refugees in the world.”
The Afghan-born swimmer is competing as part of his bid to get into the Refugee Para Athletes Team for the Tokyo Olympics.
He made history at the 2017 World Championships in Mexico City when he became the first refugee to win a medal at a major Para-swimming event. In 2018 he also won gold at the World Series in Indianapolis.
On Saturday, Karimi said about his latest win: “This medal is cool but I want Paralympic medals [from Tokyo].”
More than 100 swimmers have come together in Louisville, Texas for this year’s major swimming contest.
Karimi has so far secured first place in 50m and 100m freestyle and 50m butterfly heats in his category, and second place in the 200m freestyle heat.
Karimi is also expected to take part in the 50m backstroke event in his category on Sunday.
“Thank you so much, everyone, who’s been supporting and praying for me,” Karimi wrote.
Should Karimi make it to the Tokyo Paralympics, he will be the first Afghan to do so.
Tokyo Olympics might be canceled due to COVID: official
A senior Japanese ruling party official said canceling this year’s Olympics in Tokyo remains an option if the coronavirus crisis worsens, Reuters reported.
This comes as a fourth wave of infections surges across the country in less than 100 days from the planned start of the Games.
“If it seems impossible to do it any more, then we have to stop, decisively,” Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party, said in comments to broadcaster TBS.
Cancellation is “of course” an option, Nikai said. “If the Olympics were to spread infection, then what are the Olympics for?” he added.
Reuters reported that Nikai, a key supporter of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, is known for his frank comments, which come as many other ruling party lawmakers have avoided discussing the hot button issue of a possible cancellation.
The world’s biggest sporting event has already been delayed by a year and is being held without international spectators.
Japan is grappling with rising coronavirus infections, with numbers trending higher in Tokyo after the government ended a state of emergency, and Osaka suffering a record number of cases.
The government is pushing ahead with preparations incorporating social distancing measures and other restrictions for the Games set to begin on July 23, with a scaled back torch relay underway, Reuters reported.
“We’ll hold (the Games) in a way that’s feasible,” Taro Kono, a popular minister in charge of Japan’s vaccination drive, said on a separate TV programme, according to Kyodo News. “That may be without spectators,” he added.
Polls indicate little support in Japan for holding the Games during a global pandemic. “Canceling Olympics” was trending on Twitter in Japan on Thursday with more than 35,000 tweets from users.
“If this person says it, Olympics cancellation looks like a reality,” tweeted @marumaru_clm in reference to Nikai.
Olympic organisers, Japan’s national Olympic committee and the Tokyo government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
