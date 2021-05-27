Shiite Ulema accuses govt of neglecting security in western Kabul

(Last Updated On: May 27, 2021)

The Afghan Shiite Ulema (council) on Thursday accused government of negligence in securing the western areas of Kabul.

The Ulema said government needs to take urgent steps to improve security in the area, which is predominantly home to Hazaras.

The area has also been the epicenter of major attacks over the past few years including the recent girls school bombing that claimed the lives of over 90 people – mostly all teenage girls.

The Ulema also said that government needs to seriously investigate the Sayed ul-Shuhada High School bombing and to identify the perpetrators.

Families of victims and the injured from this attack have also raised their voices against government’s failure to arrest those responsible for the attack.

Relatives of victims and residents from the area meanwhile gathered on Thursday in the area and said they were tired of the targeted attacks as systematic killings. The Ulema in turn called it an act of “genocide”.

Although the bombing happened almost three weeks ago, details around the event are not clear and things have been complicated further with the disappearance of one of the students.

Shukria, who was a student at the school, has not been seen since the explosion and despite a desperate search by her family no trace of her has been found.

Abdullah, Shukria’s father, says that after 19 days, there is still no news about his daughter or on whether she is dead or alive.

“I went to police headquarters, Ministry of Interior and other places, but I have not received answers,” Abdullah said.

But the Ministry of Interior says that no student matching Shukria’s description was taken to any hospital – either dead or alive.

The ministry also stated that the security camera footage of all hospitals and health centers that took in the wounded and dead have been studied in the presence of Shukria’s family.

“The police continue their search and efforts to respect the request and complaint of the family in coordination with the intelligence units,” Tariq Arian, the ministry’s spokesman said.

The Shiite Ulema meanwhile says it was expected that after the deadly school bombing there would be an improvement in the security in the western areas of Kabul city. But according to them, nothing has been done.

However, the office of the second vice president says that Sarwar Danish has held consultations with the people of the area and has handed over a proposed security plan to President Ashraf Ghani.