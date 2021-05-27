Latest News
Shiite Ulema accuses govt of neglecting security in western Kabul
The Afghan Shiite Ulema (council) on Thursday accused government of negligence in securing the western areas of Kabul.
The Ulema said government needs to take urgent steps to improve security in the area, which is predominantly home to Hazaras.
The area has also been the epicenter of major attacks over the past few years including the recent girls school bombing that claimed the lives of over 90 people – mostly all teenage girls.
The Ulema also said that government needs to seriously investigate the Sayed ul-Shuhada High School bombing and to identify the perpetrators.
Families of victims and the injured from this attack have also raised their voices against government’s failure to arrest those responsible for the attack.
Relatives of victims and residents from the area meanwhile gathered on Thursday in the area and said they were tired of the targeted attacks as systematic killings. The Ulema in turn called it an act of “genocide”.
Although the bombing happened almost three weeks ago, details around the event are not clear and things have been complicated further with the disappearance of one of the students.
Shukria, who was a student at the school, has not been seen since the explosion and despite a desperate search by her family no trace of her has been found.
Abdullah, Shukria’s father, says that after 19 days, there is still no news about his daughter or on whether she is dead or alive.
“I went to police headquarters, Ministry of Interior and other places, but I have not received answers,” Abdullah said.
But the Ministry of Interior says that no student matching Shukria’s description was taken to any hospital – either dead or alive.
The ministry also stated that the security camera footage of all hospitals and health centers that took in the wounded and dead have been studied in the presence of Shukria’s family.
“The police continue their search and efforts to respect the request and complaint of the family in coordination with the intelligence units,” Tariq Arian, the ministry’s spokesman said.
The Shiite Ulema meanwhile says it was expected that after the deadly school bombing there would be an improvement in the security in the western areas of Kabul city. But according to them, nothing has been done.
However, the office of the second vice president says that Sarwar Danish has held consultations with the people of the area and has handed over a proposed security plan to President Ashraf Ghani.
Mohaqiq dispels reports that new Govt High Council is ready to commence
The Presidential Palace (ARG) has announced that the list of members and the working framework of the High Council of Government has been finalized.
According to ARG, the first meeting will be held in the near future and that the “structure and mechanism” of the council has also been finalized.
In addition, Latif Mahmood, the president’s deputy spokesman said: “The agenda and procedure has been finalized.”
But Mohammad Mohaqiq, the president’s security and political adviser, told Ariana News that despite disputes over the number of members and the decision-making authorities of the council, the body is not expected to be formed soon.
“Disputes have complicated the situation a bit and it is not expected to be convened in the coming days. Also there are some objections regarding the council’s decision [authority],” Mohaqiq said.
Mohaqiq also said a number of people loyal to him in four provinces have received military training to fight the Taliban.
“Those weapons which were wrapped in felt will be pulled out,” he said adding: “We are both men of peace and men of war. Let no one think that we have fallen.”
Meanwhile, Hezb-e-Islami, led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, and Jamiat-e-Islami, led by Salahuddin Rabbani, oppose the current composition of the High Council of Government.
“Every institution that is created must have a clear framework, structure and competencies. This council must have the power to decide,” said Abdul Fatah Ahmadzai, spokesperson of the Rabbani-led Jamiat-i-Islami.”
The council is said to have 18 members, but some parties are calling for a limit on the number of members.
Not the time to take but a time to give: Ghani to the nation
President Ashraf Ghani on Monday said that the Afghan public is committed to a republic system and assured the people that “the sky will not fall in”.
He also said now is not the time to take concessions from the government and the system, but that people must instead give back to their country.
Speaking at an event to mark the Week of Vocational Training and Higher Education, Ghani said that there is national consensus on preserving the republic system.
He also said people in Kabul should not worry because Afghanistan will remain as it is – that the situation will be maintained.
Ghani said the whole country is in favor of the republic system and assured Kabul residents the city will not collapse.
“The situation is good in all provinces, but a few people in Kabul think the sky will fall in; … God has kept the sky, he also keeps Afghanistan; we have seen a lot of ups and downs in four years; this is not lasting,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Minister of Higher Education Abbas Basir said at the event that there are challenges in the country’s education sector, especially regarding the quality of the curriculum.
“The Ministry of Higher Education plans to develop educational methods this year and move the educational system to a student-centered and research-oriented method. In this regard, 65 new modules will be inaugurated and unveiled today. We are evaluating about another 90 modules this year,” he said.
Students from the Vocational Education Department, including the Herat Robotics Girls, also attended the event and showcased their new inventions.
During the exhibition the president and his first vice president, Amrullah Saleh, said they will assess five of the inventions.
“”We will review the five cases we have seen and evaluate them and I will report to you in less than ten days,” said Saleh.
US, Afghan NSAs discuss security, counterterrorism cooperation
Afghanistan’s National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib and his U.S. counterpart Jake Sullivan discussed security and counterterrorism cooperation during a phone call on Thursday.
The National Security Council tweeted that “NSA Sullivan reiterated American support for ANDSF, development assistance, and [the need for] peace in Afghanistan.”
Sullivan in turn tweeted that he had discussed a “strong and enduring U.S.-Afghanistan partnership” with Mohib.
“We will continue to support Afghanistan and its people with security, civilian and humanitarian assistance as courageous Afghans work to achieve peace and prosperity,” added Sullivan.
This comes after U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said this week that it has “completed between 16-25 percent of the entire retrograde process.”
CENTCOM said in a statement that the United States Department of Defense has withdrawn the equivalent of approximately 160 C-17 loads of material out of Afghanistan and has turned over more than 10,000 pieces of equipment to the Defense Logistics Agency for destruction.
The US has officially handed over five facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense, the statement added. CENTCOM did not however give details on which facilities these were.
