Sharp rise in drug addicts in Kunduz: Hospital officials

(Last Updated On: November 19, 2021)

Local officials and residents of Kunduz province said Thursday that the number of drug addicts in the province has risen sharply in the past few months, largely due to poverty.

Kunduz hospital officials said in the past three months, 91 addicts have been treated at the hospital.

“Ninety one people have been treated. We have a campaign to bring in addicts,” said Dr. Tajudin, head of the hospital.

This comes amid a growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan with poverty levels skyrocketing.

According to residents, poverty is causing many people to turn to drugs.

Residents of the province called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to round up addicts and ban the sale of narcotics.

“The addicts are a headache for us, we call on the Islamic Emirate to arrest drug dealers and destroy the source of drugs. Some people still sell the narcotics,” said Amir Shah, a resident of Kunduz.

“We urge the Islamic Emirate to arrest the sellers of the narcotics,” said Amanullah, another resident of Kunduz.

“Heads of PDs arrest the addicts, I told them to arrest main perpetrators,” said Mawlawi Habibullah Shakir, police chief of Kunduz.

Two brothers, who are both addicts, told Ariana News that their relatives kicked them out of their home.

“The behavior towards us at home was not good,” said the one brother.

“The dealers should be beaten, if they want to destroy the narcotics. Why do they (police) beat us,” said another addict.

Based on official data, more than 30,000 people, including women and children, are thought to be addicted to drugs in the province.