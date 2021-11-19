Latest News
Sharp rise in drug addicts in Kunduz: Hospital officials
Local officials and residents of Kunduz province said Thursday that the number of drug addicts in the province has risen sharply in the past few months, largely due to poverty.
Kunduz hospital officials said in the past three months, 91 addicts have been treated at the hospital.
“Ninety one people have been treated. We have a campaign to bring in addicts,” said Dr. Tajudin, head of the hospital.
This comes amid a growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan with poverty levels skyrocketing.
According to residents, poverty is causing many people to turn to drugs.
Residents of the province called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to round up addicts and ban the sale of narcotics.
“The addicts are a headache for us, we call on the Islamic Emirate to arrest drug dealers and destroy the source of drugs. Some people still sell the narcotics,” said Amir Shah, a resident of Kunduz.
“We urge the Islamic Emirate to arrest the sellers of the narcotics,” said Amanullah, another resident of Kunduz.
“Heads of PDs arrest the addicts, I told them to arrest main perpetrators,” said Mawlawi Habibullah Shakir, police chief of Kunduz.
Two brothers, who are both addicts, told Ariana News that their relatives kicked them out of their home.
“The behavior towards us at home was not good,” said the one brother.
“The dealers should be beaten, if they want to destroy the narcotics. Why do they (police) beat us,” said another addict.
Based on official data, more than 30,000 people, including women and children, are thought to be addicted to drugs in the province.
Kim Kardashian, Leeds owner Radrizzani help 130 Afghan female players fly to Britain
Reality star Kim Kardashian and Leeds United soccer club owner Andrea Radrizzani helped former Afghanistan captain Khalida Popal in flying 130 Afghan women soccer players and their families from Pakistan to Britain on Thursday, Reuters reported.
Copenhagen-based Popal has spearheaded evacuation efforts for female athletes from Afghanistan following the country’s Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) takeover in August.
Popal said in a tweet that Kardashian and her shapewear brand paid for the charter flight, which included teenage players. Radrizzani said, “we are honored to have played our part” in the efforts in a statement on Twitter.
The effort was also aided by New York Rabbi Moshe Margaretten, Popal said, read the report.
“Thank you Kim Kardashian and SKIMS from the bottom of my heart for generously donating all the funds for this flight,” Popal tweeted.
Popal, who was recognized by the global soccer players’ union FIFPRO for her rescue efforts, also thanked Radrizzani.
“Thanks, Andrea Radrizzani it’s an honor and privilege working alongside you and your great and kind people. We are stronger together,” she tweeted.
According to Reuters soccer’s world governing body FIFA said in October the evacuation of the second group of 57 refugees from Afghanistan linked to women’s soccer and basketball, comprising mainly women and children, had been completed after negotiations.
Earlier this year, Australia evacuated more than 50 female Afghan athletes and their dependents after lobbying by prominent figures from the sporting world, while several players from Afghanistan’s national female youth soccer squad were granted asylum in Portugal, the report said.
Afghan crisis a ‘culmination of poor decision-making’ by 3 administrations: Menendez
US Senator Bob Menendez, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said on Wednesday the “tragic events of this past summer (in Afghanistan) were the culmination of poor decision-making by both Republican and Democratic administrations, going back to 2001”.
In a full Committee hearing entitled “Afghanistan 2001-2021: U.S. Policy Lessons Learned,” Menendez said only a full accounting of the situation will help the US avoid making the same mistakes in the future.
“We owe it to the American people. We owe it to our troops. We owe it to those in the public and non-profit sectors who dedicated years of their lives to improve Afghan democracy and governance. And we owe it to the people of Afghanistan – women and girls, religious and ethnic minorities – who are most affected by our departure,” he said.
According to Menendez, the United States struggled to enact a coherent strategy that would secure Afghan democracy and build strong governing institutions.
He said in his view a number of mistakes had been made.
First, the Bush Administration took its eye off the ball when it invaded Iraq, diverting desperately needed troops, equipment, and humanitarian assistance away from Afghanistan, he said.
“Those resources could have made a difference in preventing the resurgence of the Taliban (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) and building up Afghan governing institutions in their infancy.”
Second, the Obama Administration adopted a failed counterinsurgency strategy after taking office, he said.
“More than 33,000 troops were surged into Afghanistan but given an extremely short time frame, just 18 months, to prepare the Afghan government to take full control. That withdrawal date was repeatedly delayed as the weaknesses of Afghan institutions and security forces became all too clear” he said.
“Throughout the war, every administration also unfortunately bought into the fiction that Pakistan would be a partner in peace in Afghanistan. Instead, Islamabad played a double game, continuing to provide shelter to the Taliban (IEA) even as militants targeted and killed US troops,”
Third, the Trump Administration signed a surrender deal with the IEA “that set the stage for our precipitous withdrawal”.
“That deal was built on a set of lies, chief among them that the Taliban (IEA) would sever their connection with al-Qaeda,” he said adding that throughout the negotiations, the Trump administration excluded the Afghan government and kept secret the details of its agreement from the US’ closest allies.
“And finally, throughout the entire war, the executive branch failed to keep Congress adequately informed, particularly when the war was going poorly. Officials of both parties either misled or misrepresented the facts to Congress,” Menendez said.
According to him the executive branch told Congress that Afghan security forces could assume full responsibility for Afghanistan’s security; that the Afghan government was taking corruption seriously and gaining legitimacy in the provinces; and that regional actors like Pakistan were playing a helpful role with respect to the IEA.
Russia to deliver shipment of humanitarian aid to Kabul
Dmitry Zhirnov said Moscow will deliver the first shipment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan on Thursday, including 36 tonnes of food, medicine and essential goods.
Speaking to Russia’s TASS news outlet, Zhirnov said special flights carried out by the Russian Defense Ministry would deliver the aid to Afghanistan.
The shipment is the first of three which will total 100 tonnes, he said.
According to Zhirnov, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) assured Moscow that the aid would be distributed among those in need.
“This is essential. The Afghan authorities understand that any mistake will seriously complicate their further work with foreign funders,” Zhirnov told TASS.
He also said Russian citizens would be evacuated from Afghanistan on return flights.
He also stated that almost 900 Afghan students at Russian universities signed up for the flights in order to continue their education.
